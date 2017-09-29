Marketing study shows lots of tourists

× Many visitors arrived in Essex County due to marketing efforts of ROOST, a study shows. The number one thing they did is hiking, to see sights like this summit view from Mt. Severance in Schroon. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County’s tourism marketing agency says visitors spent $63 each last year for every dollar spent on getting them here.

Lake Placid-based Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism President James McKenna recently told the County Board of Supervisors that his agency does an analysis of tourist visitation every year.

He said research firm PlaceMaking did the 2016 study, sending surveys by postal mail or email.

Around 5,000 of 25,000 visitors who were contacted responded, about 20 percent.

“The demographics are going younger all the time, so that’s a good sign for us,” he said. “We have more variety in year-round (activities), which is good for jobs and everything else.”

Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava (R-Moriah) pointed out that fishing tourism was high in Essex County, due to many fishing tournaments held on Lake Champlain.

McKenna said the study shows 525,000 visitors were impacted by ROOST marketing, and generated $146.4 million in leisure visitor revenue.

The Leisure Travel Information Study results provide comprehensive traveler demographic insight for Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties, he said.

In addition to providing demographic data and trends, the study’s intent is to measure the effectiveness of ROOST’s marketing programs, to measure the return-on-investment ratio for public marketing expenditures and the conversion rate factor, which represents the number of leads who actually visited the region, McKenna said.

Leads represent the contact information collected from individuals who responded to ROOST’s destination marketing efforts, such as online contest entries or newsletter sign ups. Although lakeplacid.com received 1.1 million unique visitors in 2016, the survey takes only trackable leads into consideration.

By including Franklin and Hamilton counties’ data in the study for the first time, both key regional consistencies and county differences emerged in the results.

ROOST spent $2.33 million in tourism marketing for all three counties combined. Based on those figures, the study found that the three counties’ combined return-on-investment from ROOST was $63 for every $1 spent on marketing.

The study said outdoor activities were the largest draw to the area, followed by dining and shopping, and sightseeing in third place.

The average stay was 3.9 nights, and most people came in July and August, with an average age in the early fifties.

“The results of this study contribute to our data-driven decisions, informing our ongoing marketing strategies,” said McKenna.

He said each county has unique characteristics, and they will continue promoting them in different ways.