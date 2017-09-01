Marshall Tucker Band booked for Lake George concert

LAKE GEORGE | The recent abrupt cancellation of a multi-band weekend concert at the Lake George Festival Commons has prompted the booking of a major national rock ‘n roll group to take its place.

In the wake of the scuttling of the American Music Festival planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at the outdoor venue, music promoter Dave Ehmann has booked the Marshall Tucker Band for a concert there on Sunday Sept. 24.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais made the announcement at the Aug. 21 village board meeting. He said the concert, set for the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival, would attract many hundreds of festival attendees to the village for the band’s vintage country rock music.

“The concert will extend the balloon festival weekend and make it more exciting,” he said, predicting a sellout. “It will demonstrate that if you get a renowned band at the Festival Commons, it can be really successful.”

Credited for being one of the first groups to establish the southern-rock genre, the Marshall Tucker Band reached the height of their popularity in the late 1970s. Their hit singles include “Can’t You See,” “Ramblin’” and “Fire on the Mountain.”

Blais said the band’s Lake George concert will help further establish the Festival Commons as a major regional outdoor venue. He noted that the Molly Hatchett concert held during Americade week this June drew 2,500 people, which Blais said proved to be a financial success for the promoters.

Blais noted that more and more festival-goers monitor weather forecasts, and stay away when rain is predicted. He noted, however, that a recent British Invasion concert at the Festival Commons featured a tent — with a capacity of 750 people — for VIP seating in front of the stage, and inclement weather that weekend did not discourage people from attending.

Blais suggested that more concerts at the Festival Commons feature such a setup. Also, noting that the Lake George Music Festival and a film festival both cancelled recently when poor weather was forecast, he suggested that the village not refund concert promoters their venue booking fees.

The village board voted unanimously to appropriate $3,000 in occupancy tax funds to Ehmann to promote the Marshall Tucker Band concert, a sum that the town of Lake George has already committed. The trustees also voted to permit a beer and wine concession Sept. 24 on the festival grounds.

The board however decided not to fulfill a request by Backstreet Barbecue to block off a stretch of Deiskau St. for Sept. 23 and 24 for the eatery’s “Bikers Love Nurses” event. In a compromise move, however, the board decided to designate “Motorcycles Only” parking spots along Deiskau St. between Chestnut and Mohican streets.