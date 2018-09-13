Marshland near Warner Bay likely to be preserved

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Partially wooded marshland across route 9L from Castaway Marina is likely to be acquired by the Lake George Land Conservancy for permanent environmental protection through a collaborative effort with Warren County and New York State.

LAKE GEORGE | Preservation of 13.2 acres of wooded wetlands near Lake George’s Warner Bay will be a reality if tentative plans of Warren County leaders and the Lake George Land Conservancy go forward.

This marshy woodland property, considered environmentally sensitive, exists across Rte. 9L from Castaway Marina.

The property is up for a foreclosure auction in several weeks, as property taxes have not been paid on it for several years.

Warren County Real Property Services Director Lexie Delurey explained to county leaders last week that the state is likely interested in protecting the land from development, but can’t acquire it, by state law, until 10 years have passed since the foreclosure.

She said the Lake George Land Conservancy officials have expressed interest in having the county transfer ownership to them, so they could hold it for 10 years, then pass it on to the state for permanent protection.

Conservancy Executive Director Jamie Brown said that his organization was looking forward to working with Warren County to protect the land.

“From a conservation standpoint acquiring this parcel makes a lot of sense,” he said, noting the land included a tamarack swamp that provides habitat for a variety of wild creatures. “It’s part of a larger wetlands system and has a lot of conservation value.”

This strip of land is about two-thirds of a mile long in the north-south direction, and ranges from 50 to 200 feet wide. It sits just east of land now owned by the North Queensbury Fire Department, and just west of state-owned land.

Delurey said the marshlands are fed by water from Warner Bay.

The plot on the list of properties scheduled to be auctioned off in Warren County’s annual tax auction on Saturday Sept. 20, but will be withdrawn from the list if Warren County approves the move at their next regular monthly Board of Supervisors meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 19.

Brown said he expected the transfer to take place.

“This acquisition is a neat way to help protect water quality and habitat,” Brown said.