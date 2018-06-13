Martin named secondary principal at NWCS

× Expand Christopher South Caleb Martin was recently named the new secondary school principal at the North Warren Central School. Martin has been in the district since 2005 as a teacher and chairman of the Committee on Special Education. He is replacing Theresa Andrew, who was principal for his career at NWCS.

CHESTERTOWN | The entire time Caleb Martin has been a teacher at the North Warren Central School (NWCS), he has felt like he walked the line between being a teacher and administrator.

The school board recently made it official when it voted to appoint Martin as secondary principal beginning in September.

The appointment came with a four-year contract with a starting salary of $88,000. Martin will be responsible for about 236 students in grades 7-12.

Martin will replace Theresa Andrew, who has been principal through Martin’s entire tenure as a NWCS teacher, but will retire at the end of the school year.

Martin, 43, has been at NWCS since being hired as an alternative classroom teacher in 2005.

Andrew started at the school in 1985 was appointed secondary principal in 2003. Andrew also served as the K-12 principal for a time. Martin said Andrew was a role model as administrator.

“She always had my back, professionally and personally,” he said.

Day one of teaching at NWCS

About a month before the 2005-2006 school year began, Martin saw an ad for an alternative classroom teaching position at NWCS.

Superintendent Joe Murphy asked him to come in for an interview on the first day of school, and he was hired.

“The job sort of morphed into the role of high school disciplinarian without the title,” Martin said.

Martin picked up various other duties during his 13 years at NWCS, including that of a school data coordinator, chairman of the Committee on Special Education, and three years into his time at NWCS he was named vice-principal.

The title, he said, is given to someone on a teaching contract with an additional stipend.

As time went on the school was having fewer and fewer discipline problems.

Asked why, Martin said he likes to believe it was because he got a reputation for being both fair and consistent in dispensing discipline.

“At one time they talked about making me dean of students,” Martin said.

Yankees never called

Martin, who is a huge baseball fan, said he realized early in high school that he wasn’t going to be drafted by the Yankees. He grew up in Thurman, graduated from Warrensburg Central School, and went on to attend North Country Community College in Saranac Lake. He attended Sienna College for the next two years, earning a bachelor’s degree in history. He attended the College of Saint Rose in Albany and earned certification in elementary education.