Martz meets with seniors, talks downtown revitalization

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Emily Martz met with seniors in Gloversville on a fact-finding trip last week. Martz is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District. GLOVERSVILLE | A group of seniors tucked into lunch at the Gloversville Senior Center. The downtown nonprofit serves low-income Gloversville-area residents, providing meals, referral services and activities. “A lot of them survive on barely nothing,” said Director Ellie DiScioscia. “They fall between the cracks. They perhaps don’t have family members and cannot afford aides, but maybe do not need to go into a nursing home. “They’re basically hungry, alone and in need of having their apartment cleaned.” Funding is on a shoestring budget. The city allocates $12,000 in grant funding annually, which is paired with additional grants, private donations and aid from the United Way. Cuts to Medicaid, the program which provides health care to seniors and low-income residents, would be devastating, DiScioscia said. She spoke to a reporter in between cutting slices of cake for guests and looking at her watch. Emily Martz, a Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, was on a whistlestop tour of Fulton County. But the candidate who hopes to take on Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) was running late. DiScioscia encouraged a reporter to chat with guests in the meantime. “I’ve seen (Gloversville) go through stages,” said a man who declined to give his name. (“I feel government is vindictive against people who talk against them,” he said.) “When I was a kid, it was a prosperous town, but it became depressed. Things are coming back now. It’s still not a great economy, but it’s better than it was.” The U.S. Coast Guard veteran is a registered Democrat. While not politically active, he harbored deep concerns over cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. Funding for mental health issues is also important, said the former board member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. He recalled Rep. Paul Tonko, who represented Gloversville before redistricting. The man worked with the lawmaker on Timothy’s Law, which requires health plans sold in New York state to provide equal provisions for mental conditions. “He did a lot for the mentally ill people,” he said. “Every county needs more support for the mentally ill.” The crowd trickled out and a handful remained — including the man’s tablemate, a deaf gentleman who sat smiling.

EYE ON THE ECONOMY When Martz arrived, she performed a jaunty tune on the fiddle to the man, who continued to beam. × Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Martz plays a fiddle for a guest at the Gloversville Senior Center during a recent visit. Then she went over and played the piano, making small talk with a fellow musician. Running for office is a whirlwind of meetings, functions and visits to regional economic drivers, which is Martz’s forte. Ahead of the fact-finding trip — the Saranac Laker’s fourth to Fulton County — the lawmaker took a whistle-stop tour of local businesses. Liz Russo, a member of the local Indivisible chapter, escorted her to the iconic Northville Five and Dime and the Sunderland Leather Co., a family-owned leather business in Gloversville that produced the gloves worn by U.S. athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. Another customer is Fort Drum in Watertown, Martz noted, which purchases “touchscreen gloves.” Martz excitedly spoke of the intricate network of contractors and vendors which employs clusters of people stretching from Gloversville to Watertown. “We are integrated. We are much more integrated than we think,” Martz said. The candidate, who stepped aside from her role as an economic developer with the Adirondack North Country Association last summer to run for office, has made jumpstarting rural communities a centerpiece of her campaign. “I always want to know what is driving a community,” Martz said. “What’s the history, what are their challenges, what are these visions and what are their points of pride.” The trip further reinforced her belief that the arts can play a leading role in jumpstarting ailing downtowns across the district, which covers 40 percent of the state’s landmass. “If you’re talking about a thriving downtown and a thriving community, you need to have the arts. It’s an essential component,” said Martz, who recounted the morning’s events from a notebook stuffed with notes, business cards and other items collected from the campaign trail. Another component to healthy downtowns is attracting locally-owned businesses — including those like cafes, breweries and restaurants — and walkable main streets. Localities must also capitalize on their assets, like the Sacandaga River and Sacandaga Reservoir, she said, which can drive tourism and visitation.

The key is tying all that together, she said. Martz also visited the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts, a community center that promotes access to the arts with an emphasis on adults and children with developmental and physical differences. The residential portion of the center, Lexington, is heavily dependent on Medicaid funding. Cuts would have a devastating effect to the community, Martz said, and would cascade down from employees to local merchants and local businesses. “A lot of people think of the Medicaid dollars themselves, and don’t think about how much a driver to the local economy it is,” Martz said. “The arts center could not exist without it.” The candidate said she is also concerned that the Republican tax bill, which went into effect in January, will affect philanthropic donations and negatively impact places like the Gloversville Senior Center. Martz faces six opponents vying for the Democratic nomination to take on Stefanik, including Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson. Candidates must file petitions by Thursday to get on the ballot. More than one will trigger a primary on June 26. “We already have the minimum number,” said Martz, who also touted her fundraising for the quarter, which wrapped March 31. “We have had another record quarter,” she said. “It’s significant. It means we’re building strong momentum, depth and breadth — and rugged determination.” Lynn Kahn is also running as an independent and on the Green Party line. SMALL GROUP SESSION Martz debarked to a pair of nearby senior housing complexes. Kingsboro Towers and Forest Hill Towers are operated by the Gloversville Housing Authority with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Julie Estes, president of the Kingsboro Tenants Association, waited for the candidate to arrive, rocking a wheelchair back and forth while chatting with a small crowd. She had plastered flyers advertising Martz’s visit on every door of the 100-unit complex, but reaction seemed muted. “Something about this building,” said Estes. What changes would she like to see at the federal level? “Transparency,” Estes said. “I don’t want them to change when they get to Washington.”