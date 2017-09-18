Martz steps out in bid for Congress

× Emily Martz is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District. She engaged with voters Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Koffee Kat in Plattsburgh. Photo by Pete DeMola

PLATTSBURGH — Two days after the election that swept President Donald Trump into office, Emily Martz went on her morning jog in Saranac Lake.

She had a fleeting thought as she passed by the home of someone who she knew voted differently:

Should she engage them in discussion?

“Clearly you voted differently. Would you be willing to have a conversation with me?” Martz asked.

The man said no.

But as winter turned into spring, she did it again — and again and again — and efforts at dialogue eventually blossomed.

It’s that listening and sense of open-minded engagement that underpins Martz’s campaign for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Regardless of how they voted, everyone wants the same thing, Martz told prospective voters at a campaign event in Plattsburgh on Sunday:

Healthcare, jobs, food on the table and a way forward through higher education.

For roughly an hour, Martz engaged in a back-and-forth with about a dozen voters at a downtown coffee shop.

The biggest issue facing the district is the wealth gap, Martz said.

“There are economic and political systems that are set up that so those who already have are able to get more, and it makes it very difficult for the have-nots to get ahead,” she said. “And what it has led to is not just economic challenges, but we know it’s also starting to lead to social instability.”

Martz, the deputy director of Adirondack North Country Association and a former Paul Smith’s professor, said she has a proven track record of job creation, pointing at renewable energy projects she spearheaded in Malone and Keene.

She cited the Institute of Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College as a model that should be emulated to foster workforce development in the region, including vocational training for electricians and plumbers, fields that remain in high demand.

Health care for veterans needs also to be bolstered, Martz said, citing a discussion on Sunday with a Navy veteran in Inlet, Hamilton County about what he felt was the most pressing issue in his life.

“He said the broken promise that vets enlisted or drafted and were promised by the government that if they served, they would have benefits,” Martz said.