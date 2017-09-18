Martz steps out in bid for Congress

Emily Martz is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District. She engaged with voters Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Koffee Kat in Plattsburgh.
Photo by Pete DeMola
PLATTSBURGH — Two days after the election that swept President Donald Trump into office, Emily Martz went on her morning jog in Saranac Lake.
She had a fleeting thought as she passed by the home of someone who she knew voted differently:
Should she engage them in discussion?
“Clearly you voted differently. Would you be willing to have a conversation with me?” Martz asked.
The man said no.
But as winter turned into spring, she did it again — and again and again — and efforts at dialogue eventually blossomed.
It’s that listening and sense of open-minded engagement that underpins Martz’s campaign for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.
Regardless of how they voted, everyone wants the same thing, Martz told prospective voters at a campaign event in Plattsburgh on Sunday:
Healthcare, jobs, food on the table and a way forward through higher education.
For roughly an hour, Martz engaged in a back-and-forth with about a dozen voters at a downtown coffee shop.
The biggest issue facing the district is the wealth gap, Martz said.
“There are economic and political systems that are set up that so those who already have are able to get more, and it makes it very difficult for the have-nots to get ahead,” she said. “And what it has led to is not just economic challenges, but we know it’s also starting to lead to social instability.”
Martz, the deputy director of Adirondack North Country Association and a former Paul Smith’s professor, said she has a proven track record of job creation, pointing at renewable energy projects she spearheaded in Malone and Keene.
She cited the Institute of Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College as a model that should be emulated to foster workforce development in the region, including vocational training for electricians and plumbers, fields that remain in high demand.
Health care for veterans needs also to be bolstered, Martz said, citing a discussion on Sunday with a Navy veteran in Inlet, Hamilton County about what he felt was the most pressing issue in his life.
“He said the broken promise that vets enlisted or drafted and were promised by the government that if they served, they would have benefits,” Martz said.
If successful in her bid to defeat Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), Martz, 45, said she will bring this record of building partnerships to Congress.
National Democrats in recent weeks are lining up behind the bill introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that includes a major provision written by Sen. Gillibrand (D-NY) for a Medicare buy-in
Martz said she supports the measure and criticized Stefanik for her vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act in May, citing the effectiveness of the law in reducing the number of uninsured people in the district.
“We know that the ACA has helped,” Martz said. “We just need to keep asking my opponent, ‘Why do you want to take something away that is providing healthcare of tens of thousands of additional people in your district? Why do you want to take away healthcare from your constituents?’”
Martz likened the vote to a betrayal:
“It seems like she’s using the position to bolster her own professional career and serve her party’s agenda as opposed to the people she represents,” Martz said.
Lenny Alcivar, a Stefanik campaign spokesman, responded: “Our district doesn’t need more partisan, political rhetoric. Republicans, Democrats and Independents know that Elise is not only recognized as one of the most bipartisan members of the U.S House of Representatives, she is ranked among the most bipartisan leaders in Washington.”
Stefanik wrote the largest fix to the ACA last Congress: the repeal of the auto-enrollment mandate, which was signed into law by President Obama, Alcivar said.
And the lawmaker last week introduced bipartisan legislation to protect funding for the district's community health centers.
Six candidates have announced campaigns for the Democratic nomination so far — Patrick Nelson (Stillwater, Saratoga County), Katie Wilson (Keene, Essex County), Ronald Kim (Queensbury, Warren County), Dan Boyajian (Cambridge, Washington County) and Tedra Cobb (Hermon, St. Lawrence County)— and party officials have indicated the field will continue to expand before June’s election.
Martz admitted fundraising remains a challenge — “It’s the financial obligations that come with running. That’s the biggest obstacle we have,” she said — but would continue crisscrossing the district and engaging with voters.
Support from young people appears strong, she said, and her campaign has been contacted by high school students asking how they can help.
That involvement seems to be increasing, she said.
“When we talk about young people and engagement, we need to remember that all generations have been apathetic,” she said.
And as the Democratic Party licks its wounds and weighs it future following last year’s election upset that saw the undercard take the White House, Martz said she’ll stay focused on local issues.
“I do shy away from that identity thing,” she said, indirectly referring to the criticism that Democrats ignored economic issues last fall, paving the way for Trump’s brand of economic populism. “I stay away from identity politics.”
A person with direct knowledge of the Stefanik campaign’s thinking said “the Stefanik campaign looks forward to watching as the growing number of Democratic primary candidates sprint further and further to the left, putting them further out of touch with hardworking North Country families who struggle with higher and higher healthcare costs.”
Martz, who spearheaded a coalition of grassroots progressive groups shortly after the election, said she was confident she could engage in measured discussion with voters and local government officials — even rock-ribbed Republicans.
“I’m demonstrating my commitment to making this district stronger by sitting with them,” she said. “I believe, and (former House Speaker) Tip O’Neill said it best, all politics is local.”