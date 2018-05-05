Master gardeners have advice for starting your garden

× Expand Photo provided The Master Gardener program at Cornell Cooperative Extension is not just a place pick up certification as a master gardener - it’s also a for people to use as resource for putting in their home garden without going through all the training. Any resident may contact CCE with questions, to get advice, of to get soil tested before planting.

WARRENSBURG | Before investing a lot of time putting in a garden full of your favorite fruits and vegetables, home gardeners should check with the Cornell Cooperative Extension to see what grows best in the Adirondacks.

Peter Benoit, a master gardener in the Cornell Cooperative Extension-Warren County’s Master Gardener Program, said CCE has a variety of services available to county residents.

“You might want to have the soil tested before you plant. You can take a sample to CCE and they will test for pH to see if the soil is acidic or alkaline,” Benoit said. “Then they can tell you how to bring it to neutral.”

A soil test might also be a good idea if a someone buys a new house and wants to know how to care for the lawn they have, because different kinds of lawns grow better in different soil.

If someone wants to grow vegetables, CCE can advise the gardener on the sequence of vegetables to grow. Spinach grows very quickly, and can be harvested and replanted.

Or, if one puts in tomato plants, once they are done, perhaps in September, the gardener could plant spinach or something similar that grows in cool weather.

Benoit, who lives in the Queensbury area, said the northern part of Warren County can be a little colder than the southern part because the elevation is higher, resulting in cooler days in the summer.

“It’s not significant, but it can impact some plants, and the growing season can start later,” Benoit said.

Fast growing plants like spinach, kale, arugula - the salad plants - all tend to grow fast and well in the Adirondacks. Radishes and carrots can grown quickly and do well in the region. Zucchini and summer squash ripen at the same time, which is why local gardeners are giving a lot away at certain times. Asparagus and green beans also seem to do well; asparagus even grows wild in Warren County.

“Asparagus and green beans are great crops, and there are not many pests for either,” Benoit said.

If you get pests in your garden, CCE can help with that as well.