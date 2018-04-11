Mastrianni in his element as health care dominates district discourse

× Expand Photo provided “We need to control drug prices and expand Medicare,” says David Mastrianni, an oncologist who is running for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District. He’s pictured here chatting with a voter March 29, 2018 at the Saratoga Springs Public Library in Saratoga Springs, NY. SCHROON LAKE | The rising cost of prescription drug prices occupied prominent real estate in a pair of town halls held by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) last week. Dr. David Mastrianni understands the frustration. Joining gun control and economic development, health care leads the list of issues the oncologist has heard on the campaign trail as he circulates petitions to get on the Democratic ballot for New York’s 21st Congressional District. “I think that cuts across all political lines, quite frankly,” Mastrianni said. Medicare should be able to negotiate with drug companies, he said. “We’re clearly in a position where pharmaceutical companies charge us too much — and we allow them to do it." Mastrianni, who lives in Saratoga Springs and has a residence in Schroon Lake, cited a “bizarre situation” in which North Country residents are increasingly venturing to nearby Canada to purchase cheaper medication. “It just makes no sense,” he said. Mastrianni, the senior vice president of the Saratoga Hospital Medical Group, is running for Congress. His campaign said they planned on submitted petitions by the Thursday deadline. The effort marks his first run at elected office. After practicing at Albany Medical College, he and his wife, a nurse practitioner, opened their own oncology practice in Saratoga Springs in 1999. While doing so, Mastrianni served as oncology consultant to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for 15 years, giving him an intimate look at the health care challenges facing one of the most remote swatches of the northeast U.S. “We’re at a potentially transformative moment in health care,” Mastrianni said at a forum in Johnstown in February. Mastrianni, who entered the race in late-January, has made health care the centerpiece of his campaign to clinch the Democratic nomination. Lowering drug costs is one platform, and the other is Medicare expansion. “That takes health care and makes it a national issue something along the lines of what our government does with defense,” Mastrianni told The Sun. “To me, that’s a great way to invest in human beings. We’ve termed it a ‘recovery act’ invested in individual human beings.” The 21st Century Cures Act was frequently discussed in last week’s forums.

The legislation boosted funding for the National Institutes of Health, and supporters argue it will spur development of new drugs and treatments. But the problem is that the legislation doesn’t address rising drug costs, a measure Mastrianni believes is crippling the health care system. Once a pharmaceutical manufacturer develops a drug, the company can charge whatever it wants, he said. “What’s needed is to say, ‘When you make a good discovery, you’ll be rewarded, but there should be limits to that reward and reasonable limits.’” The federal government, said Mastrianni, can control costs by requiring Medicare to negotiate with drug companies in a bidding process which fosters reasonable competition, and will not hinder research. “These companies will still be incentivized to do research and keep pipelines open,” he said. Patients and doctors like Medicare, he said. An expansion of the program, he said, would do more than just cover the uninsured, but also drive down costs for hospitals and stabilize health care providers, which are chief economic drivers in the district. “They will no longer worry about having uninsured patients." Furthermore, Medicare-for-All would alleviate the burden on local small businesses, who often see annual increases in health care premiums, he said. And the legislation would also help reduce New York state’s notoriously high property taxes by reducing the number of patients on Medicaid, the health care program for low-income and seniors that gobbles up county budgets and hamstrings localities from providing services. “So you need to remove the Medicaid bill and provide care. Then the property structure tax will really change,” he said. Mastrianni opposed the multiple attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act last by the GOP-controlled Congress. While ultimately unsuccessful, the Republican tax bill repealed the individual mandate, leading to an uptick in uninsured patients, reversing a steady trend over the past decade as President Obama’s namesake legislation was enacted. “There’s a rise in uninsured patients, and that translates in our world to more people with advanced careers,” he said. PATIENT DISPOSITION Mastrianni has a calm, congenial demeanor. In the rough and tumble game of politics, the soft-spoken doctor said his personality can both be an asset and challenge.