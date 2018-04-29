With signatures ruled invalid, Mastrianni exits Congress race

David Mastrianni exited the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District on Sunday.
ALBANY | David Mastrianni, a candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District, has dropped out of the race following a successful challenge filed with the state Board of Elections by a voter questioning the validity of his petition signatures.
Mastrianni’s campaign hired a firm during the petition process who paid staff to collect signatures to bolster volunteer efforts, one of several campaigns to do so.
But the firm failed to verify the party affiliation of some of the canvassers, resulting some of the signatures being invalidated, thus failing to meet the threshold for ballot access.
“The board of elections agreed,” Mastrianni said on Sunday. “Despite this outcome, I am grateful to those who collected signatures in an attempt to support democracy and our campaign.”
Mastrianni ultimately hoped to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in the November midterm elections.
The Saratoga Springs-based oncologist was the only candidate in the seven-way primary whose signatures were targeted for specific objections when Barbra Kingsley filed a formal objection last week to 1,256 signatures collected during the petition process, which concluded on April 12.
"Running for office is a remarkable experience," he said. "I encourage everyone to run for office — public service is not just for petitions."
'INSUFFICIENT TO QUALIFY'
The threshold to get on the ballot ahead of the June 26 primary is 1,250 signatures; Mastrianni filed 1,833.
Kingsley outlined a list of objections in a signed affidavit to the state Board of Elections on April 21.
She objected to 1,256 signatures, contending four witnesses who circulated petitions were not registered members of the Democratic Party, a requirement for petition-carriers.
Kingsley also cited several technical objections, including incomplete and incorrect addresses.
“The petitions purports to contain 1,833 number of valid signatures,” wrote Kingsley. “Based upon the objections and specifications herein, the petition only has 597 valid signatures, which are insufficient to qualify.”
OBJECTOR UNDER SCRUTINY
The objections, filed last week, ignited a rigorous review process of each petition by the state Board of Elections.
Mastrianni campaign manager Tred Hulse declined to speculate which campaign was behind the objection, a common hardball tactic used to clear the field ahead of a hard-fought primary.
Six candidates remain in the race: Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson.
When asked about the challenge last week, a spokesman for Boyajian’s campaign said, “It’s important for campaigns to meet the legal requirements to qualify for the ballot.”
"All of the campaigns hustled to collect petitions and we should all play by the same rules,” said Rich Thuma, the spokesman. The Board of Elections will determine the validity of this citizen challenge and whether or not Dr. Mastrianni's petition gathering was compliant with election law.”
Despite the statement indicating support for the objection, Thuma repeatedly ignored questions on potential connections to Kingsley, who serves as the Democratic Committee Chair for the Town of White Creek.
Boyajian, an environmental attorney, lives in Cambridge.
Kingsley circulated petitions for Boyajian, according to petitions obtained by the Sun.
She gathered at least 40 signatures for the candidate between March 10 and April 6 in White Creek, Cambridge, Greenwich and Glens Falls.
The White Creek resident has also been designated on Boyajian’s committee to fill vacancies, a legal requirement that allows the committee to make a decision to appoint any registered Democrat to run in the candidate’s absence should something happen before the election.
Kingsley did not to respond to multiple calls and emails seeking comment.
Thuma previously criticized a Cobb surrogate for filing general objections, calling the process “inconsistent and wasteful.”
The Sun asked how the campaign reconciled those two statements.
"The two statements are not inconsistent,” Thuma said. “Tedra challenged every candidate regardless of whether there was wrongdoing. We think candidates should follow the rules though, so where there is wrongdoing, the candidate should be held accountable."
REFORM NEEDED
Nelson lamented Mastrianni’s involuntary exit on Sunday, citing his healthcare expertise.
“Although everything was done by the book, it should be noted that instead of focusing energies on infighting and usurpations, we should be engaging the people and working to take back the House,” Nelson said in a statement. “Working to push progressives out of key primaries, and undermining fellow Democrats, is a detriment to our democracy, and leans heavily toward the very corrupt politicians we are fighting to unseat."
Nelson said state election law should be reformed to allow for broader participation.
“We’re all running to be in the lawmaking process, so we shouldn't accept rules the way they are,” he said. “We should use this opportunity to consider if these are the best rules by which to run our democracy.”
Stefanik, who is seeking a third term, will appear on the Republican, Independence, Reform and Conservative party lines.
Mastrianni was the second-to-last Democratic candidate to enter the field, which grew as large as 10 hopefuls before Ratigan entered in late-February, knocking the pool down to seven by the end of the week.
Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running.