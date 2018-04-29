With signatures ruled invalid, Mastrianni exits Congress race

× Expand David Mastrianni exited the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District on Sunday.

ALBANY | David Mastrianni, a candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District, has dropped out of the race following a successful challenge filed with the state Board of Elections by a voter questioning the validity of his petition signatures.

Mastrianni’s campaign hired a firm during the petition process who paid staff to collect signatures to bolster volunteer efforts, one of several campaigns to do so.

But the firm failed to verify the party affiliation of some of the canvassers, resulting some of the signatures being invalidated, thus failing to meet the threshold for ballot access.

“The board of elections agreed,” Mastrianni said on Sunday. “Despite this outcome, I am grateful to those who collected signatures in an attempt to support democracy and our campaign.”

Mastrianni ultimately hoped to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in the November midterm elections.

The Saratoga Springs-based oncologist was the only candidate in the seven-way primary whose signatures were targeted for specific objections when Barbra Kingsley filed a formal objection last week to 1,256 signatures collected during the petition process, which concluded on April 12.

"Running for office is a remarkable experience," he said. "I encourage everyone to run for office — public service is not just for petitions."

'INSUFFICIENT TO QUALIFY'

The threshold to get on the ballot ahead of the June 26 primary is 1,250 signatures; Mastrianni filed 1,833.

Kingsley outlined a list of objections in a signed affidavit to the state Board of Elections on April 21.

She objected to 1,256 signatures, contending four witnesses who circulated petitions were not registered members of the Democratic Party, a requirement for petition-carriers.

Kingsley also cited several technical objections, including incomplete and incorrect addresses.

“The petitions purports to contain 1,833 number of valid signatures,” wrote Kingsley. “Based upon the objections and specifications herein, the petition only has 597 valid signatures, which are insufficient to qualify.”

OBJECTOR UNDER SCRUTINY

The objections, filed last week, ignited a rigorous review process of each petition by the state Board of Elections.

Mastrianni campaign manager Tred Hulse declined to speculate which campaign was behind the objection, a common hardball tactic used to clear the field ahead of a hard-fought primary.