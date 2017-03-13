Math and Movement comes to Ti

TICONDEROGA – Families from Ticonderoga Elementary School will be participating in a family event called Math and Movement that could make it fun to learning math and reading.

The event is from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 in the Ticonderoga Elementary School auditorium.

The Rochester-based Math and Movement Program is a kinesthetic, multi-sensory approach to teaching math and reading that incorporates physical activity with visual stimuli created to make learning fun, active, and memorable.

The program utilizes specially-designed floor mats and banners that enable students to hop, walk, crawl, or dance their way to mastering math and reading concepts.

Math and Movement is designed to help children in grades pre-kindergarten through 5 increase math and reading fluency and mastery.

During the Family Fun Night, parents and children will move from station to station, learning the math activities, while completing a Math and Movement activity guide.

Older students, who will operate the stations, can improve their own math skills by helping the younger students.

Eight out of 10 children are kinesthetic learners, according to the Math and Movement Program. The program harnesses children’s natural kinesthetic learning style to foster positive feelings towards learning.

The program is based on research that shows that moving during learning facilitates muscle memory, an important factor with younger children whose abstract thinking skills are not fully developed.

Studies show this type of activity allows teachers and students to feel more energized, focused, and prepared to learn.

The program has also been used at Crown Point Central School.