Mawn will leave without pension waiver

× Ticonderoga Police Chief Michael Mawn has been on the job since February, but his future with the town is in doubt. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Police Chief Michael Mawn said he will be forced to resign by the end of the month unless the state Civil Service Commission grants a waiver that protects the pension he earned during a career as a New York state trooper.

Mawn, 51, said such waivers are common for retired officers who are relatively young and still want to do some police work. Mawn, who took on the role of acting chief in February, has helped settle the Ticonderoga force, which has had trouble finding a suitable chief.

Town Supervisor Joe Giordano said Ticonderoga has signed on to the waiver request, and that the teamwork developed between the police force and town during Mawn’s tenure has benefited the citizens.

“We’re going in a good, positive direction,” he said.

The state suspends pensions for the remainder of the calendar year when an individual’s additional income exceeds $30,000. Since Mawn’s pension pays $25,000 more a year than his job as chief, which pays $70,000, it would make no sense for him to continue to work, he said.

In a letter to the town board dated July 3, Mawn wrote “only an idiot would give up his pension money in this circumstance. Hence, a regretful notice of resignation must occur.” Mawn is currently working under a temporary waiver, which expires at the end of the month.

Giordano said at this point the town does not know if it will be granted, or what will happen if it’s not. “This is new territory for us,” he said.

Mawn said wanted to advise the town of his position so it could begin work on finding a new chief if his situation is not resolved.

Finding a permanent chief, however, hasn’t been easy. No one else seeking the job passed the exam, Mawn said. So the civil service commission cast a wider net and found a potential candidate in the western part of the state who is in his 20s, but whether he could be considered qualified for the job remains to be seen.

Most town chiefs are in the 50s, Mawn said, and it’s rare for anyone under 30 to be considered experienced enough to take the position.

“This is critical because public safety always has to be paramount,” Mawn said, and without a qualified candidate “public safety could be jeopardized.” He added that “prior to (the new candidate’s) name coming up, the waiver would have been a shoe-in.”

The 211 waiver lasts a maximum of two years, a length of time Mawn said he would be willing to serve if the pension is granted. “I’m willing eager to finish what I started here to modernize the department,” Mawn said.

Mawn, who is from Long Island, began his career as a trooper in the central Adirondacks before taking a position downstate to be closer to his family.

But retirement in 2016 brought him back to the North Country, and last June, he took a job with the town as a part-time patrolman. Operating under a six-month waiver granted on Feb. 1, he stepped in as chief, filling a critical need for the town.