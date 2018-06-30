Mayor’s Cup Bike Ride goes back to original route

× Expand Photo provided The Mayor’s Cup Bike Race to benefit the CVPH Travel Fund will take place July 8.

PLATTSBURGH | For the past 15 years, bicyclists have taken to the roadway during the Mayor’s Cup Festival and Regatta to raise money for a good cause.

The University of Vermont Medical Network at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital will host the 15th annual Mayor’s Cup Bike Ride Sunday, July 8, with this year’s 50-mile ride returning to its original route and starting at Whiteface Mountain.

“There have been several riders who really enjoyed the route and have been asking if we could go back to it,” said Michelle Senecal, Events and Special Projects Manager at CVPH. “We thought the 15th anniversary would be a good time to bring it back. We have not done this route in the past 10 years.”

Senecal said riders can be bused from Plattsburgh to the lower parking lot at Whiteface for the start of the race or can transport themselves to the site.

Funds raised from the ride will go to the CVPH Travel Fund which assists income eligible families tri-county families with travel out of the area for care not provided at CVPH.

“If we have patients and families that have to go to Boston for care, the fund will pay for hotel, gas needed to get there and back, meals — assistance to these families for non-medical expenses,” Senecal said.

Along with the 50-mile ride, there will also be a “family friendly” 20-mile ride, which will go from CVPH to the entrance of the AuSable Point Park and back.

Registration for the event is $40 per rider and $30 for riders under 18 and 65 or over prior to July 8, and $45 per rider and $35 for riders under 18 and 65 or older the day of the event. Registration includes a t-shirt, barbecue and support staff along each ride. Pre-registration can take place at cvph.org/Foundation/Mayors-Cup-Bike-Ride.

The 50-mile race will start at 9 a.m. at Whiteface Mountain ($10 additional fee for shuttle service from Plattsburgh to Whiteface), while the 20-mile ride starts at 10 a.m. from CVPH.

This event is supported by The Foundation of CVPH, Pepsi Bottling Group of Keeseville, Firstview Eye Care Associates, Donlan & Barcomb, Dodge Marketing and Communications, Fesette Realty, Plattsburgh Family Chiropractic, Law Office of Jack Piller, the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, and First Transit.

For more information, contact Senecal at msenecal@cvph.org.