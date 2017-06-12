Mayor’s Cup countdown begins

× The 40th Annual Mayor’s Cup returns to Plattsburgh on July 6. Organizers Joanne Dahlen, Kjell Dahlen, Rich Jarrette, Sandra Geddes, Lowell Wurster, Tom Lavin, Mayor Colin Read and Town Supervisor Michael Cashman appeared at Plattsburgh City Hall last week to announce this year’s Mayor’s Cup lineup. Pictured is Joanne Dahlen, handing Read a t-shirt featuring the new Mayor’s Cup logo. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Organizers last week released details about the 40th Annual Mayor’s Cup Festival and Regatta this year.

Four days of sailing, concerts, food and family-friendly fun are on tap beginning on July 6.

All of the classic Mayor’s Cup events, from the annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta to the Spirit of Ianelli Awards, will return — but there are also a cache of new activities.

Among them is a laundry list of concerts booked by Lowell Wurster, frontman of the locally-revered band Lucid.

Wurster has partnered with Plattsburgh Blues & Jazz to curate a lineup of both locally and nationally renown acts.

“If you’re a music lover, you’re going to like everyone who is playing,” Wurster said.

Following the increased focus on the arts will be a performance of “Alice in Wonderland, Jr.” by the Adirondack Regional Theater (ART).

“The entire cast, including the directing staff, are children from the ages of 6-19,” said ART artistic director Tom Lavin.

“It’s a fun show, it’s what you remember,” he said.

According to Lavin, this will be the troupe’s first time performing at the Mayor’s Cup in 10 years.

ART’s performance of “Alice in Wonderland, Jr.” at the Bandshell Stage will close the Mayor’s Cup festivities on July 9 at 2 p.m.

PACKED SCHEDULE

Mayor’s Cup Festivities will kick off with a performance by local pop rock band Red Summer Sun at the Plattsburgh City Marina on July 6.

After that set, the 11th annual Boat Parade of Lights and Competition will light up the waterways.

“There’s nothing like being out in the water with your community,” said organizer Rich Jarrette. “We don’t want anyone to stay home. There’s no reason to stay home if you have something that floats.”

On July 7, Nick Scheneblen, a founding member of popular family band Trampled Under Foot, will perform from 5:30-7 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the Mayor’s Cup 5K will begin at the Plattsburgh City Beach; the Mayor’s Cup movie night will begin at 7 p.m. And from 7-9 p.m., Southern Avenue will perform.

The morning of July 8 will begin with Yoga in the Park at 8 a.m., followed by Downtown Rising on the Strand Center lawn and the Plattsburgh Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market on Durkee Street, both from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Mayor’s Cup crown jewel, the regatta — which draws over 50 participants each year — is set for July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“There’s something to be said about good, clean family fun,” said Kjell Dahlen, organizer of the Mayor’s Cup Regatta.

The annual Pullin’ for Plattsburgh Fire Truck Pull is set for 4 p.m. on July 8.

Rounding out the evening will be the Spirit of Ianelli awards at the Naked Turtle — the ceremony kicking off at 6 p.m.

As always, fireworks will mark the end of Saturday’s festivities.

On July 9, the CVPH Mayor’s Cup Bike Ride will kickoff at 8 a.m.

UPTOWN, DOWNTOWN TO FACE OFF

“There’s no doubt that the Mayor’s Cup is more than a celebration of the city, it’s a celebration for the North Country,” said Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman.

“This year (the Town of Plattsburgh) will partner with the city on July 15 for a Supervisor’s Disc Golf Tournament.”

At a news conference announcing the series, Cashman turned to Read and challenged the mayor to a game of disc golf:

“I’m calling you out on your own turf,” Cashman joked.

“If he wins, I’ll give him something from uptown. If I win, he’ll give me something from downtown.”

The Town of Plattsburgh will host a disc golf challenge on July 8 at the Macdonough Monument Hill from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Plattsburgh Mayor’s Cup Festival and Regatta is set for July 6-9 in downtown Plattsburgh. For a full list of events, or for more information, visit mayorscup.com.

“I really encourage everyone to come down,” said Read. “It’s really going to harken back to Mayor’s Cups past.”

This article is the first part of a continuing series on the Plattsburgh Mayor’s Cup. Next week, The Sun will speak to Talent Buyer Lowell Wurster about this year’s biggest acts.