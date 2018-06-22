Mayor’s Cup lineup revealed

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The 41st annual Mayor’s Cup returns to the City of Plattsburgh next month. Pictured here is Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, holding a t-shirt with the new Mayor’s Cup logo, and Sunrise Rotary Club President Jim Snook.

PLATTSBURGH | It’s coming.

The Mayor’s Cup will return in the first week of July with a full lineup of the usual fare — live music, a barbecue, sailing, the CVPH bike rides and the annual “Pulling for Plattsburgh” firetruck pull — along with some new additions.

This year will mark the first iteration of the Great Champlain Kayak Chain, a free nighttime event that will see boaters take to Lake Champlain and link together in the darkness in a show of unity.

“At dusk, we will take a moment to reflect and enjoy the quiet wonder of our lake as paper lanterns dot the evening sky under the evening stars, rising upward in as many as a thousand,” said Rich Jarrette, a member of the Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary Club.

“There’s nothing like getting the community together to celebrate this great resource we have in this city, and in this water.”

(The release of paper lanterns on the water was originally planned, but canceled two days after the initial announcement due to “environmental, fire and safety concerns,” according to organizers.)

The kayak chain event has been set for July 6 at 7 p.m. at the Plattsburgh City Marina.

The event will replace the annual Parade of Lights, which saw boats dawn strings of lights and float along a path between Wilcox Dock and the city marina.

The Parade of Lights has been canceled the past few years due to inclement weather, Sunrise Rotary President Jim Snook said.

Another new addition this year is an event set to run concurrent to Mayor’s Cup festivities: The Thistle Class Sailboat Atlantic Coast Championships.

Anywhere from 30-45 competitors will take their racing dinghies to the water on July 7-8, organizer David Hansen said, bringing approximately 100-150 people from all around the country to Lake City shores.

The championships, which last year were hosted in Westport, Connecticut, will be exclusive to thistles, 17-foot long high-performance sailing boats typically manned by crews of three.

Saturday will see 3-5 races, according to Hasen, with an unknown number more on Sunday, July 8.

“We’re going to get as many in as we can,” he said.