Mayor’s Cup to highlight local, national acts

× Expand Photo courtesy David McClister This year’s Mayor’s Cup — set for July 6-9 — will feature a packed lineup of acts from all around the country. Pictured is Southern Avenue, an up-and-coming soul band out of Memphis, Tennessee.

PLATTSBURGH — The beat of a drum will kickstart this year’s Mayor’s Cup Festival and Regatta.

The 40th annual Mayor’s Cup Festival and Regatta begins next Thursday.

With local musician Lowell Wurster at the helm, this year’s lineup is packed with diverse acts from near and far.

This season’s opener: a local pop rock band — Red Summer Sun. The band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. at the Plattsburgh City Marina.

Nick Schnebelen, a Kansas City based blues guitarist, is up next — with a performance at the Trinity Park stage at 5:30 p.m. on July 7.

“He’s an amazing guitar player,” Wurster said.

Following Schnebelen, at the Lion’s Club Bandshell, is Southern Avenue — a soul band out of Memphis, Tennessee. Their set is slated for 7 p.m.

“They’re huge up and comers,” Wurster said, of Southern Avenue.

Southern Avenue was the first band to be signed to Stax Records — whose sister company was the first to sign soul great Otis Redding — in five decades, he said.

“Which is kind of a big deal.”

On July 8 at 12 p.m., local country duo Rock and Lil will perform on the Strand Center lawn. As that concert continues, another with Peso & Friends will start at 1 p.m. in the Lion’s Club Bandshell.

Next up is All Without the Base in Trinity Park at 2 p.m., and local improvisational group Doomstar at 3 p.m.

One of this year’s highly anticipated acts is Bella’s Bartok, a group that Wurster likens to Gogol Bordello.

“If you’re a musician, you’re going to enjoy them,” he said. “They’re like Klezmer-rock or gypsy punk... but that doesn’t get the message across about what great musicians they are. They’re getting a lot of traction here in New England.”

Bella’s Bartok hasn’t performed in Plattsburgh in some time, he said.

At 7 p.m., funk fusion outfit Kung Fu will round out the July 8 festivities at the Lion’s Club Bandshell.

“A lot of people are excited for Kung Fu,” Wurster said.

Kung Fu has played Backwoods Pondfest in the past, he said, and has become a local favorite.

“All the musicians in that band are absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “If you’re a music fan, you’re going to enjoy the music that we have.”

With the City of Plattsburgh currently contending with a $2 million budget shortfall, among other financial woes, booking acts for this year’s Mayor’s Cup was challenging, according to Wurster:

“Our goal was to put non-profits in the spotlight and take financial responsibility off of the taxpayers,” he said.

This year’s lineup was funded, almost entirely, by Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz — a local group that regularly brings critically-acclaimed blues and jazz artists to the city.

“With city taxes going up, the budget for festivities got cut a bunch, so it made perfect sense in this instance,” said Wurster. “It would be hard to get this lineup with the budget I was given.”

Overall, Wurster is confident in the acts that will perform this year:

“Our lineup is just super great,” he said. “There’s something in there for everyone.”

The 40th annual Mayor’s Cup Festival and Regatta will begin on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. and continue through July 9 at 2 p.m. For more information, or to view a full schedule of events, visit mayorscup.com.