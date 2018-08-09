Mayor, citing dearth of developable land, intensifies annexation push

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read points to a map of the city-owned parcels off of Rugar Street that the city is hoping to annex from the Town of Plattsburgh. To his left, Community Development Director Matthew Miller.

PLATTSBURGH | This city can’t survive unless it has room to grow.

That’s the point that Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read hoped to drive home at a press conference on Sharron Avenue on Thursday as the city moves towards annexing 230 acres of city-owned land within the Town of Plattsburgh on Rugar Street.

“We want to take vacant land and create value,” Read told reporters, pointing to one side of the street — city land, with a housing development — and the town-owned side of the street, an expanse of woodland.

Read delivered his remarks at the site to illustrate the divides in development between the localities.

The linchpin of the plan is relocating a city-run department.

The city wants to annex the parcel in order to relocate the Municipal Lighting Department (MLD) there, thus opening up its existing waterfront footprint on Green Street as a site for potential development.

COSTS

The proposed relocation is expected to cost between $2-3 million, Read said, primarily owing to construction costs of a new facility.

MLD aims to shoulder that cost entirely through its reserves and the sale of the Green Street property and vacant Miller Street office, according to Read.

Due to their not-for-profit status, the funds in MLD's reserves can only be used for certain internal expenses like the proposed relocation, according to MLD Manager Bill Treacy.

As a sweetener to entice a future developer, the state awarded the city a $1 million grant for the demolition of several outbuildings on Green Street as part of the Restore NY Communities Initiative.

Read is optimistic the department’s Miller Street office would also be put back on the tax rolls, therefore generating tax revenue from a future occupant.

The mayor hopes the hat trick — the land annexation, the department's relocation and the sale of MLD properties — will generate much-needed tax revenue for the Lake City by attracting new business, and by extension job growth, to the area.

The city covers 5.5 square miles, and is encircled by the Town of Plattsburgh. While the town has land for businesses to develop — think Norsk Titanium — in the city, large vacant plots of land are scant.

“At one time maybe we could’ve been more complacent,” Read said, noting efforts in the past by mayors and councilors who explored areas of growth but ultimately didn’t annex any land.

“Our city is hurting, we need to now do something about it, and I think we have the resolve.”

The city also stands to save approximately $75,000 a year in taxes to the town, the county and the Beekmantown School District, according to Read.

“Our future can’t be dictated by artificial lines on maps,” he said. “We have to look for places to develop and we expect and assume we’re going to have cooperation to do so.”

CITY IS ‘HURTING’

But the effort is not a done deal.

The state constitution dictates any annexation effort would have to be in the “overall public interest" for the process to continue, and both the city and the town would need to consent.

If the two municipalities disagree, the issue would be decided in state supreme court.

At the Plattsburgh Common Council meeting on Thursday, the council voted to merge three city-owned parcels off of Rugar Street, a move that the mayor hopes will expedite the annexation process.

Read told The Sun he hopes that process can conclude “as soon as can be,” and the MLD will be able to move forward with their plans to relocate imminently.

Under Read, a long-serving economics and finance professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, the city has been embroiled in extensive, near-constant budget planning.

Over the past year the Plattsburgh Common Council has closely scrutinized every expense, whether it be the cost of maintaining a flagpole or the cost of police overtime for traffic control during parades.

When Read took office last January, a soft hiring freeze was instated and after initially calling for department heads to slash 10 percent off of their budgets in an effort to stave off a double-digit tax increase, city officials ultimately voted to shutter four departments and transfer a fifth to county control.

But cutting expenses isn’t enough, Read told reporters. And the city’s residents can’t shoulder more tax increases.

“We can’t raise taxes in the City of Plattsburgh without having an exodus of people leaving,” he said. “The only thing we can really do is expand our property tax base.”

TURF WAR

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman has publicly lamented what he sees as a lack of collaboration with the city, criticizing Read for holding court with the media rather than first sitting down with him to discuss the project.

Read said he emailed Cashman prior to issuing a press release announcing the action, but contended he never got a response.

Cashman questioned whether or not Read had a plan for the vacant land that would be freed up on the waterfront with MLD’s move. (Asked by The Sun if there were businesses that were currently, imminently, seeking to locate to the city, Read said: “Not at this time.”)

The annexation will carry no costs for town or city taxpayers, Read said, unless there is a legal challenge from the town.

He estimated legal costs would amount to $30,000 — but he doesn't anitipcate it will come to that, expressing confidence the town and the city will come together without any legal turf battles.

“Change is absolutely necessary, I’m absolutely convinced of that for the sake of sustainability of our city,” Read said. “And I won’t be frustrated, because for us, it’s a matter of survival," he said. “The city is going to keep fighting for this.”

Cashman stopped short of embracing the effort — but didn't rule out the possibility of legal action.

“We will act in the best interest of the Town of Plattsburgh and the residents of Clinton County,” Cashman told The Sun last week.

Following the mayor's public comments on Thursday, Cashman said that he hoped to eventually find common ground.

“I have great hopes that in the near future, that the full body of our Plattsburgh Town Council and city council, along with some other regional leaders, can meet to discuss many of the issues that are before us and look well into the future,” he said.

“We need the opportunity to talk about these big ideas, but we also need to lay out some process to identify the impact of them.”