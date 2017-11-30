Mayor: Lake George could share new fire truck with Warrensburg

× The new Warrensburg firehouse garage, with its five spacious bays, would easily accommodate a new aerial firetruck that Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais has proposed to purchase jointly with the town of Warrensburg and the town of Lake George. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Concerned about the projected cost of buying a new aerial firetruck as well as protecting public safety, Lake George Village officials are now considering sharing such a truck, complete with a 70-foot ladder, with neighboring Warrensburg.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais proposed the concept to the village board Nov. 20.

“This may seem crazy, but fire companies may have to start sharing equipment, considering the cost of firefighting equipment,” he said.

Blais proposed that the cost of a new ladder truck, estimated at $930,000, be split evenly between Warrensburg and Lake George’s two municipalities, and that it would be stationed in Lake George between May and October, and in Warrensburg between November and April.

Not only would such a joint ownership minimize acquisition costs, but it would likely improve response times, boosting public safety, Blais said.

In recent years, the Lake George Fire Department has experienced delays in responding to daytime fire calls, primarily in the winter, because most of their fire company members are employed outside the village.

With a jointly-owned aerial truck parked ready-to-go in the Warrensburg fire station from November through April, firefighters would likely respond quicker to emergencies, as Warrensburg Fire Co. can mobilize its personnel faster than Lake George can in the off-season, Blais said.

“We have trouble getting apparatus out the door, and they don’t,” Blais said.

During the summer, when the Lake George Fire Dept. receives an average of several calls per day rather than one per week, a paid “station keeper,” qualified to drive fire trucks, is on duty.

The mayor proposed that after the village’s fire equipment reserve is used as a down payment for the firetruck, the village and town of Lake George and the town of Warrensburg split the remaining expense three ways — $200,000 to $300,000 for each municipality.

Blais said that in winter, with the aerial fire truck stationed in Warrensburg, it would likely respond quicker to fires in Lake George than if the truck were located in the village’s fire station — although the Warrensburg fire station is 5 miles north of the village. He added that the Warrensburg Fire Co. already is contracted to respond to fires in the north end of town.