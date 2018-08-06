Mayor: Lake George is hosting ‘huge’ crowds this summer

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall/File photo Tourists wander down Canada Street, Lake George’s main drag, during the Fourth of July Weekend in 2013. Last week, Mayor Blais said that Lake George Village was hosting ‘huge crowds’ and experiencing one of its most prosperous summers ever.

LAKE GEORGE | The village of Lake George is experiencing a banner year for tourism, according to Mayor Robert Blais.

The streets are filled with people, accommodations are filled to capacity, and crowds are large at village concerts and other events, Blais said.

“We’re having a great season,” he said. “If a business owner tells you otherwise, he’s not telling the truth.”

Blais said that on a recent evening, he drove up Bolton Road and saw that the vast majority of motels had posted “No Vacancy” signs — likewise in the village. In recent years, such a sight has been a rare.

“This last weekend was huge,” Blais continued, crediting the village’s full slate of events, many of them new. Blais noted that throughout the summer season, the village is hosting free concerts virtually every night in Shepard Park.

“We’ve been drawing huge crowds for the ‘Fridays at the Lake’ concerts,” he said.

Blais also credited the national publicity that Lake George has recently received, including glowing reviews by Money magazine and website Trip Advisor, calling the village a prime destination.

It also praised the variety of craft beers at Adirondack Pub & Brewery, the ghost tours at Fort William Henry, the Steamboat cruises and the “small-town vibe.”

In March, Money magazine ranked Lake George Village among the top 10 travel destinations for 2018, citing the historical sites, cultural attractions and other local amenities as well as reasonable prices. The article also noted the village’s walkability and low crime rate.

The mayor also credited the Lake George Chamber of Commerce and the Warren County Tourism Department for their boosted promotional efforts.

In addition, the mayor said that property upgrades, the cleanliness of the village, and the village’s extensive creative landscaping and floral displays were also responsible for the recent increase in tourism.

Blais noted that the village’s parking meter revenue was up 5 percent despite the loss of revenue from closing off some parking temporarily for special events, and the back streets were routinely lined with parked vehicles.

“Our Thursday night shows are enormous,” Blais added, noting that Bill Dow of the Lake George Steamboat Co. reported that the weekly fireworks displays are drawing the biggest crowds ever.