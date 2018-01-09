Mayor opens department meetings to councilors, public

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh Common Council approved a shift in procedure that will open up committee meetings to the public and other councilors.

PLATTSBURGH | City committee meetings will be open to the public this year, a change in procedure that Mayor Colin Read says will allow for greater transparency.

The shift from individual liaison assignments for each councilor to larger committee meetings open to both the public and any city councilor was unanimously approved by the Plattsburgh Common Council on Jan. 4.

“I lament and really miss that we don’t have a better structure for committees within the City of Plattsburgh,” Read said at a public meeting last week. “I think this will be one step that will solve a lot of our biggest challenges, including simultaneously ensuring that the councilors are much more involved in the policy making in each department.”

Read split committees into six categories.

The Governance, Strategy and City Operations committee will involve the city clerk, the city’s website, public engagement, community events, recreation and strategic planning.

The City Infrastructure committee covers the Department of Public Works, Planning and Community Development Office, Environmental Services Department and water and sewer.

The Finance Department will be involved in the Finance and Budget committee, where members will discuss property assessments, payroll, union negotiations, new hires and new revenue.

The Public Safety committee will involve the Police Department, Fire Department and Code Enforcement Office. There will also be a Plattsburgh Public Library committee and Municipal Lighting Department committee.

The monthly meetings of each committee are designed to “improve communication, cooperation, efficiency and productivity” between departments, the council and the mayor, according to documents, in part by inviting department heads to speak about each department’s goals, strategies and budgetary concerns.

One councilor will be appointed to chair each committee, and another chosen as a member.

Read asked councilors to nominate themselves to the assignments they’d prefer, and said that formal appointments would be made in the coming month.

Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) asked Read if this meant that the city would seek to change the charter, specifically section C3-9, which restricts communication between councilors and department heads without direction and supervision of the mayor.

Dowdle said that portion of the charter has been “left open to interpretation.”

The city’s legal advisor, Dean Schneller, said that the mayor would be in the room during committee meetings in accordance with the charter.

Read later told The Sun that there would be no corresponding change to the charter.

The Governance, Strategy and City Operations committee will the first Thursday of each month; City Infrastructure the second Thursday; Finance and Budget the third Thursday; Public Safety on the fourth Thursday of each month, all at 4:30 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall.