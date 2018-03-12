Mayor outlines possible solutions to crypto question

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | Mayor Colin Read is optimistic that rather than subsidizing cryptocurrency mining operations, city ratepayers could see some benefit.

Read spoke briefly about the future of cryptocurrency in Plattsburgh last Thursday, one week after the city made national headlines for proposing an 18-month moratorium on commercial cryptocurrency mining operations.

“What if we could figure out how to recycle that heat?” Read told reporters on March 8. “That’s the real game-changer.”

Read compared the machines used to generate cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, to space heaters.

What electricity the computer boxes use — which could be up to 10 percent of the city’s total consumption in a month — is output in heat, he said, and that presents a possible ventilation issue.

Since proposing the moratorium, Read said has received numerous calls from the public.

Some have been in favor of cryptocurrency, he said, outlining the possibility of Plattsburgh being on the cutting-edge of innovation moving forward.

But the majority were from city taxpayers concerned about their rates, he said.

NEXT STEPS

The city is also hoping to hear guidance from the Federal Trade Commission soon about possible tariffs on miner’s energy consumption, Read said.

Read revealed last week that the city has received “a lot” of applications from miners hoping to move in, and when paired with concerns about fire suppression and safety, that prompted the moratorium proposal.

There are two facilities currently licensed to operate in the city. Read said he wasn’t sure what their names were, but pointed to the former Imperial Mill and Skyway Plaza as the locations.

The public hearing on the city’s proposed local law imposing a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations is slated for March 15 at 5 p.m., after this edition went to print.

The local law would only apply to new commercial operations consuming at least 250 kilowatt hours each month, and according to Read, won’t effect either of the two previously registered companies in city limits.

If enacted, the law will bar any new mining operations from registering in the city for the next 18 months, and impose a fine of up to $1,000 per day of noncompliance.

Find the full text of the law at cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/civicalerts.aspx?aid=229.