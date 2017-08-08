Mayor proposes 2.8% tax hike

Paul Ramsingh
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read’s proposed 2018 budget contains a 2.8 percent tax increase paired with additional austerity measures.
PLATTSBURGH — Following the elimination of four city departments, Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read has proposed an austerity budget he says is “responsible and visionary.”
The proposed spending plan, introduced on July 31, calls for a 2.85 percent tax levy increase and an additional $404,000 reduction in overall spending.
Reliance on the general fund has been reduced by about $1 million, and total appropriations are $22.5 million.
“Once in a generation or two, the mayor is required to change the direction of our ship for fear that maintenance of our current course will find us marooned on the shoals in treacherous fiscal seas,” said Read in a statement.
DEEP CUTS
The Common Council eliminated four departments last month: engineering, recreation, human resources and information technology.
Read is now asking councilors to consider further reductions, bringing the city more in line to those with comparable populations.
Those proposals include a number of proposed partnerships with the county, including a county takeover of assessment, payroll services and human resources functions, among other efficiencies.
All of the above will save taxpayers $1.1 million, said Read, and will replenish the city’s fund balance by next year — even creating a slim $550,000 surplus.
“Never before in our history has the city trimmed its budget by so much, and done so as carefully and without the disruption of services our residents see and need,” said Read.
The mayor, who took office in January, cast the tie-breaking vote in all but one decision to abolish the departments — human resources, which lawmakers unanimously voted to eliminate.
WARNS OF BIGGER HIKES
Read said a transition plan is in place, and stressed services will not be reduced.
As a result of the cuts, four department managers will lose their jobs as of Dec. 31.
Read acknowledged the cuts were “incredibly difficult.” But he said the terminations aim to protect the livelihood of the lowest paid employees.
Continuing on the current financial trajectory would lead to a 25 percent tax hike for city residents, delivering a blow to working-class homeowners and senior citizens ill-equipped to absorb an increase, he said.
“If we instead were to adopt a less thoughtful path of budget cuts, we’d maintain some of the status quo but jeopardize everything our residents have come to cherish,” Read said. “This budget chooses the path less travelled, but I do not at all underestimate, and I fully understand, the personal burden and difficulties placed upon those most affected by these budget proposals.”
Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters said cutting services will not be a panacea to the city’s fiscal problems.
Ninety percent of U.S. cities have recreation departments, he told the council last week, and the department has quadrupled beach use and initiated new events and programs under his leadership.
“I understand very clearly what the vote was last week to eliminate my position,” Peters said. “I hope you treat me as a resource as you go forward.”
Read has said he hopes to find other ways for the managers who were laid off to continue to work with the city — including City Engineer Kevin Farrington, who the mayor hopes to rehire under a newly-created “city planner” position.
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
Read campaigned on righting the city’s fiscal ship, noting the city has long engaged in deficit spending — creating a $1.2 million shortfall — and spent down $6.8 million in fund balance.
Without cuts, that number would drop to a $400,000 deficit, he said.
The mayor said his proposed temporary and permanent savings will create a $146,013 surplus in 2018, compared to a $1,094,241 revised budget deficit this year.
Read’s proposed budget comes well ahead of the October deadline. The plan now heads to the Common Council, who can either accept the plan or draft their own.
Read said he would accept the council’s suggestions with “humility and appreciation.”
Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), who supported the department eliminations, said her votes offer a preview of how she will approach budget discussions.
“I’m working with councilors and meeting with them to figure out a plan for doing that,” she said.
Armstrong noted the abolishments were difficult, but services will not be impacted.
“That’s the overall intent in restructuring our government in that way,” she said.
Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) voted in favor of keeping all departments except for human resources.
Dowdle noted avenues to increase revenue are scant, and the high number of tax-exempt properties places the city at a disadvantage.
He acknowledged the need to find savings, and said he’s looking forward to reviewing more proposals.
“I’m waiting to hear them myself,” he said.
— Elizabeth Izzo contributed reporting