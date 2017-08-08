Mayor proposes 2.8% tax hike

× Expand Paul Ramsingh City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read’s proposed 2018 budget contains a 2.8 percent tax increase paired with additional austerity measures.

PLATTSBURGH — Following the elimination of four city departments, Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read has proposed an austerity budget he says is “responsible and visionary.”

The proposed spending plan, introduced on July 31, calls for a 2.85 percent tax levy increase and an additional $404,000 reduction in overall spending.

Reliance on the general fund has been reduced by about $1 million, and total appropriations are $22.5 million.

“Once in a generation or two, the mayor is required to change the direction of our ship for fear that maintenance of our current course will find us marooned on the shoals in treacherous fiscal seas,” said Read in a statement.

DEEP CUTS

The Common Council eliminated four departments last month: engineering, recreation, human resources and information technology.

Read is now asking councilors to consider further reductions, bringing the city more in line to those with comparable populations.

Those proposals include a number of proposed partnerships with the county, including a county takeover of assessment, payroll services and human resources functions, among other efficiencies.

All of the above will save taxpayers $1.1 million, said Read, and will replenish the city’s fund balance by next year — even creating a slim $550,000 surplus.

“Never before in our history has the city trimmed its budget by so much, and done so as carefully and without the disruption of services our residents see and need,” said Read.

The mayor, who took office in January, cast the tie-breaking vote in all but one decision to abolish the departments — human resources, which lawmakers unanimously voted to eliminate.

WARNS OF BIGGER HIKES

Read said a transition plan is in place, and stressed services will not be reduced.

As a result of the cuts, four department managers will lose their jobs as of Dec. 31.

Read acknowledged the cuts were “incredibly difficult.” But he said the terminations aim to protect the livelihood of the lowest paid employees.

Continuing on the current financial trajectory would lead to a 25 percent tax hike for city residents, delivering a blow to working-class homeowners and senior citizens ill-equipped to absorb an increase, he said.