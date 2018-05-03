Mayor proposes city-wide code of conduct

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
In the wake of what he characterized as a wave of negative press, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, pictured here at a public meeting last summer, proposed a new city government-wide code of conduct.
PLATTSBURGH | In the wake of what he characterized as a wave of negative press, Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read proposed a new city government-wide code of conduct designed to maintain taxpayer trust and promote harmonious work by the Plattsburgh Common Council.
The proposed code, which follows a series of resignations and retirements from city staff and lawmakers, would crack down on behavior perceived as “an abuse of power, or otherwise amounts to discrimination, intimidation, harassment, verbal abuse, or the adverse or disrespectful treatment of others.”
The statute would also bar staff and advisory members from being party to litigation against or involving the city, and would deny councilors the ability to make public statements that could be perceived as “reflect(ing) poorly on city staff or councilors or invoke city business for political purposes.”
Other provisions in the policy include limitations on discussions between councilors and department heads without approval from the mayor’s office; safeguards against conflicts of interest, potentially influential gifts and personal benefits.
The full text of the proposed code of conduct will be made available to the public online as part of the April 26 meeting minutes, according to the mayor’s office.
‘DRAMA SELLS NEWSPAPERS’
Since taking office last year, Read has presided over rounds of staff cuts and difficult budget talks.
The once-brotherly bond with the Town of Plattsburgh has frayed as the city is now suing the Town of Plattsburgh over power plant revenues, and a number of lawmakers have found themselves in hot water after controversial comments have been made public.
And a wave resignations sent three city officials — two of whom cited a hostile or dispassionate work environment — and one city councilor packing this year, along with a number of early retirements and an ongoing effort to slash expenses that shuttered four city departments last summer.
All of it has has dominated headlines.
“I think what taxpayers want to see on the front page of the paper is the Common Council working together,” Read said last Thursday. “We’re all in this trying to serve the same taxpayers.”
Read lamented the negative press coverage in the city’s newspapers, noting that while “dramas” were attracting taxpayer attention, there were positive things that city workers were doing everyday, from the Plattsburgh City Police Department’s work combating the opioid crisis to the Department of Public Works’ attention to city streets.
But the city’s newspapers don’t write those stories because drama “sells newspapers,” he said.
Read implored the council to take a look at his proposed code, a policy he says will bolster trust and promote the long-standing integrity of the Common Council.
“I think the time is right to do this,” he said.
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
Overall, members of the Common Council appeared open to a code of conduct, but as of yet unclear whether or not they would support the mayor’s proposal.
Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4) said that on the surface, the policy appeared to mirror the city’s existing charter.
“I see it as almost overlapping with the charter,” he told The Sun. “My initial feelings are that I don’t know if it’s really needed.”
Ensel said that before the council votes on whether or not to implement the policy, he feels it’s important that the city’s employees, who will also be effected, be able to speak.
“I’m not going to be rushed into voting on this,” he said. “I think city employees should have the opportunity to look through and weigh in on it.”
Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) deferred comment on the policy until he’d gotten a chance to properly review the proposed code:
“I am not against a code of conduct per se, but I don’t have an opinion on the terms of this code of conduct yet,” he said.
Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) also deferred comment, noting that as members of the city’s Government, Operations and Strategic Planning Committee, she and Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) planned to discuss the code of conduct at their committee meeting on May 3.
Kretser and Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) was supportive of the mayor’s plan.
“A few years back we implemented a code of conduct for members of the public who speak at council meetings,” Kelly told The Sun in an email. “That seemed to help discourse between the council and the public. This code of conduct may actually provide a framework to strengthen the power of the city charter in our everyday operations.
“It may not be perfect, and we may find ourselves making minor revisions after this policy is implemented. Like most other things in life, we’ll just have to try it and then make changes as we identify issues.”
“VAGUE AND SUBJECTIVE”
Robert Freeman, executive director of the New York State Committee on Open Government, believes that the policy appears to be an assertion of authority by the mayor, drawing close attention to how the policy defines “confidential information.”
“That is so vague and so subjective that I believe it would be inconsistent with law,” Freeman told The Sun.
Modeled after the City of Vancouver, Canada’s code of conduct, where Read is from, the policy would impose new limitations on how information deemed “confidential” or “personal” is handled, discussed and shared with the public.
“Marking something as ‘confidential’ means practically nothing,” Freeman, an expert on the state’s Freedom of Information Law, said. “The law determines what’s public and what’s not.”
Freeman pointed to a line in the policy that says councilors must “refrain from public statements attacks that reflect poorly on city staff or councilors or invoke city business for political purposes” as a limitation on free speech, though he said councilors should seek approval from their colleagues before speaking on behalf of the council as a whole.
“Elected officials have the right to express their point of view,” Freeman said, noting that the councilor especially has the right if the issue is of public concern.
“How else would people know how to vote the next time around?”