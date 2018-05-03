Mayor proposes city-wide code of conduct

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo In the wake of what he characterized as a wave of negative press, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, pictured here at a public meeting last summer, proposed a new city government-wide code of conduct.

PLATTSBURGH | In the wake of what he characterized as a wave of negative press, Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read proposed a new city government-wide code of conduct designed to maintain taxpayer trust and promote harmonious work by the Plattsburgh Common Council.

The proposed code, which follows a series of resignations and retirements from city staff and lawmakers, would crack down on behavior perceived as “an abuse of power, or otherwise amounts to discrimination, intimidation, harassment, verbal abuse, or the adverse or disrespectful treatment of others.”

The statute would also bar staff and advisory members from being party to litigation against or involving the city, and would deny councilors the ability to make public statements that could be perceived as “reflect(ing) poorly on city staff or councilors or invoke city business for political purposes.”

Other provisions in the policy include limitations on discussions between councilors and department heads without approval from the mayor’s office; safeguards against conflicts of interest, potentially influential gifts and personal benefits.

The full text of the proposed code of conduct will be made available to the public online as part of the April 26 meeting minutes, according to the mayor’s office.

‘DRAMA SELLS NEWSPAPERS’

Since taking office last year, Read has presided over rounds of staff cuts and difficult budget talks.

The once-brotherly bond with the Town of Plattsburgh has frayed as the city is now suing the Town of Plattsburgh over power plant revenues, and a number of lawmakers have found themselves in hot water after controversial comments have been made public.

And a wave resignations sent three city officials — two of whom cited a hostile or dispassionate work environment — and one city councilor packing this year, along with a number of early retirements and an ongoing effort to slash expenses that shuttered four city departments last summer.

All of it has has dominated headlines.

“I think what taxpayers want to see on the front page of the paper is the Common Council working together,” Read said last Thursday. “We’re all in this trying to serve the same taxpayers.”

Read lamented the negative press coverage in the city’s newspapers, noting that while “dramas” were attracting taxpayer attention, there were positive things that city workers were doing everyday, from the Plattsburgh City Police Department’s work combating the opioid crisis to the Department of Public Works’ attention to city streets.