Mayor proposes deep cuts in fire department

PLATTSBURGH — Mayor James Calnon last week floated a list of proposed budget cuts that he said would save the city nearly $862,000 as lawmakers continue to chip away at a possible double-digit tax hike for city residents.

Calnon proposed $404,000 in cuts to the Plattsburgh City Fire Department, a $156,666 reduction to the city’s debt service and a $228,621 savings through health care changes.

The outgoing mayor also recommended a new centralized cleaning position, which he said would save the city $66,600 annually.

The proposed cutbacks are the latest attempt to bridge the projected $1.6 million budget deficit.

Councillors appeared hesitant over the suggested cutbacks.

“Usually we budget, then reach an impasse, pass it to the mayor, and the mayor makes 11th hour cuts,” said Councilor Mike Kelly (Ward 2). “And they don’t always work out.”

Kelly said that budget assumptions are often incorrect.

This disconnect between projected and actual spending is one of the main reasons the city has a low fund balance, said Kelly.

And sometimes, he said, projected savings don’t pan out.

With Calnon’s projected savings at $861,979 — around 1.5 percent of the city’s proposed operating budget — City Chamberlain Richard Marks said that if the amendments are factored in and they don’t work out, the city could be in trouble.

The proposed total operating budget for 2017 is $55,389,753.

“We don’t have enough fund balance to cover this,” said Marks.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

The mayor’s proposed amendments to the Plattsburgh City Fire Department would cut the department’s $3.1 million budget by 13 percent — temporarily scrapping a request for a second ambulance and removing a proposed battalion chief position.

Fire Chief Scott Lawliss said that he proposed the ambulance idea in September, adding $90,000 to his department’s budget to cover overtime costs incurred by increasing hours to man the unit.

Overall, the second ambulance would be budget neutral, he said.

The project hit a roadblock earlier this year with negotiations with the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Union, he said. The union claimed that Lawliss did not have the authority to move staff around, and filed a grievance against the Fire Department.

After moving into arbitration, the union won that grievance — but Lawliss is still optimistic about a future second ambulance.

“I didn’t want to ask the taxpayers for a service we wouldn’t be providing,” Lawliss told the Sun.

With the city’s current financial issues, the Fire Department will look into funding the project a different way — rather than getting funding upfront, they will likely ask for funds after services have been rendered, he said.

As for the battalion chief position, Lawliss said he doesn’t expect the proposed addition to last.

The Fire Department has worked for several years without a second chief, he said. The addition of a battalion chief position was meant to save money — instead of filling the vacant assistant chief position, they would have added a battalion chief at a lower cost.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” said Lawliss.

‘WE HAVE TO SAY NO’

Facing a possible 23 percent tax hike, lawmakers are exploring the possibility of a potential 10 percent overtime cut across the board and cuts to Recreation Department staff and funds.

Councilor Paul O’Connell (Ward 4) proposed the overtime cuts, saying that it would save the city around $100,000. This is something O’Connell has repeated throughout budget sessions this season.

O’Connell also said that the Recreation Department’s budget should be examined.

“We just have to say no to some things,” said O’Connell.

Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said the council should examine whether the Recreation Department could operate with fewer managers.

Recreation superintendent Steve Peters said this was doubtful.

Hundreds of thousands of people use the city’s rec facilities, he said, and people with “day to day knowledge” are necessary to upkeep those services.

The Recreation Department also oversees around 60 staff and 60 contractors, according to Peters.

“When you look at the ratio of managers to employees, our ratios are the worst in the city,” he said.

“I’m not sure if we can afford it,” said Armstrong. “We have to consider if we’re top-heavy.”

The council also discussed temporarily putting off $50,000 in repairs to the Champlain Park seawall, with City Engineer Kevin Farrington agreeing the project could be postponed.

O’Connell said that if they ended up postponing the project, the wall — and the stairs that lead to the water — would need to be roped off to prevent possible injuries and subsequent lawsuits.

The last budget session of the year, just over two weeks before the Jan. 14 deadline, is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 28.