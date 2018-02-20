Mayor reassures skittish city

× In the wake of a string of high-level resignations and retirements, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read remains confident that the city is on an upward trajectory. A handful of residents appeared at last week’s council meeting to raise their concerns. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | In the wake of a string of high-level resignations and early retirements, Mayor Colin Read last Thursday said he was confident that the city was headed in the right direction.

“I think we’ve all done what we promised to do when we ran for election,” Read said. “Of course, I’ve taken some vitriolic heat on the way for it, but I’m not going to stop being candid with the public.”

Read referred to comments on social media that have been sharply critical of his leadership of the city.

But he doesn’t plan on taking the bait.

“I’m not going to cater to those that prefer to wrestle me in the mud with some of these issues rather than try to do the really difficult work to rebuild our city,” Read said. “I do note, though, that our city is not in crisis. We know what we must do and we’re on it.”

The mayor said he would ensure that services the city provides to the public would be provided “as efficiently as possible,” a statement that echoes one the mayor made last year after the abolishment of four city departments.

“You all know that governing is a serious business,” Read said. “I’m not going to suffer and despair the results of tyranny from low expectations. I have high expectations for our city, for our employees.”

WAVE OF DEPARTURES

Several city officials have either resigned or abruptly announced their retirements this month, including Councilor Becky Kasper, DRI Coordinator Joel Wood, Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas, City of Plattsburgh Police Chief Ken Parkinson and Chief Water Pollution Control Plant Operator David Powell.

Peter Reignier, a local landlord, said the rush to the exits has been disconcerting.

“I’m a little bummed out as a property owner right now,” he told the Common Council. “The environment in this city tonight … we’re in a full-blown crisis.

“The time has come to put the taxpayers first, before personal agendas.”

Wood didn’t cite a specific reason in his resignation letter, though he did note that he would be transitioning into a new role.

But DeDominicas directly attributed the environment at City Hall to his departure.