Mayor says PSC tariffs on cryptocurrency only first step

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The state Public Service Commission has announced that it will allow local power authorities like Plattsburgh’s Municipal Lighting Department to charge cryptocurrency miners more for electricity. But Mayor Colin Read argued that it may not be enough to save ratepayers from bill increases.

PLATTSBURGH | Just hours after the state Public Service Commission (PSC) announced it would allow local power authorities to charge cryptocurrency miners more for electricity, Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read warned ratepayers that the decision doesn’t mark the end of the city’s energy concerns.

PSC’s ruling allows municipal lighting agencies like Plattsburgh’s Municipal Lighting Department (PMLD) to create a new rate class for high-density users like cryptocurrency miners.

But Read argued that it doesn’t give PMLD the latitude to charge miners extra for costs incurred by ratepayers when the operations push the city’s energy consumption beyond its allocated amount of cheap power.

And blowing that quota is something ratepayers can’t afford to do, he said.

“My goal is to protect the ratepayers at every single turn,” Read told a packed crowd at Thursday's Common Council meeting.

The city is guaranteed a fixed amount of electricity each month under a rate of $4.29 per megawatt hour.

When the city’s collective consumption runs over that fixed amount, the city has to purchase more at a rate of $36 per megawatt hour — a nearly 800 percent increase, a cost that’s spread out among every resident and business that uses city electricity.

In the winter, that can result in an average added fee of $30-40 on everyone’s bill, according to Municipal Lighting Department Director Bill Treacy.

This past December, the city had to purchase an additional 11 million kilowatt hours. That’s equivalent to 11,000 megawatt hours — or approximately $396,000 worth.

And in the following month, the city had to purchase an additional 16 million kilowatt hours.

If a new rate class is created under the PSC’s ruling, it would apply to any user that consumes 250 kilowatt hours per square foot per year.

CALL FOR HELP

Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) asked miners and cryptocurrency experts in the audience on Thursday if they would be willing to jump into the conversation and help the council come up with an equitable solution for everyone.

The response was a resounding “yes” from the audience.

“Yes, absolutely!” called Doug Butdorf, a Plattsburgh resident and landlord for one of the city’s commercial mining operations.