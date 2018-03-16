Mayor says PSC tariffs on cryptocurrency only first step

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
The state Public Service Commission has announced that it will allow local power authorities like Plattsburgh’s Municipal Lighting Department to charge cryptocurrency miners more for electricity. But Mayor Colin Read argued that it may not be enough to save ratepayers from bill increases.
PSC’s ruling allows municipal lighting agencies like Plattsburgh’s Municipal Lighting Department (PMLD) to create a new rate class for high-density users like cryptocurrency miners.
But Read argued that it doesn’t give PMLD the latitude to charge miners extra for costs incurred by ratepayers when the operations push the city’s energy consumption beyond its allocated amount of cheap power.
And blowing that quota is something ratepayers can’t afford to do, he said.
“My goal is to protect the ratepayers at every single turn,” Read told a packed crowd at Thursday's Common Council meeting.
The city is guaranteed a fixed amount of electricity each month under a rate of $4.29 per megawatt hour.
When the city’s collective consumption runs over that fixed amount, the city has to purchase more at a rate of $36 per megawatt hour — a nearly 800 percent increase, a cost that’s spread out among every resident and business that uses city electricity.
In the winter, that can result in an average added fee of $30-40 on everyone’s bill, according to Municipal Lighting Department Director Bill Treacy.
This past December, the city had to purchase an additional 11 million kilowatt hours. That’s equivalent to 11,000 megawatt hours — or approximately $396,000 worth.
And in the following month, the city had to purchase an additional 16 million kilowatt hours.
If a new rate class is created under the PSC’s ruling, it would apply to any user that consumes 250 kilowatt hours per square foot per year.
CALL FOR HELP
Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) asked miners and cryptocurrency experts in the audience on Thursday if they would be willing to jump into the conversation and help the council come up with an equitable solution for everyone.
The response was a resounding “yes” from the audience.
“Yes, absolutely!” called Doug Butdorf, a Plattsburgh resident and landlord for one of the city’s commercial mining operations.
It appears that commercial cryptocurrency miners in the area are willing to pay a premium on their electricity usage if it means taking the burden off of ratepayers, and many tech experts volunteered their time to help educate local lawmakers on the issue.
“I think (the PSC tariff) is completely fair, but it might not actually be enough,” David Bowman, owner of Plattsburgh BTC, told The Sun. “It sounds like ratepayers could still be on the hook, and there isn’t a way to charge miners up to the real cost. So there needs to be some other mechanism to make up the difference so that rate payers aren’t paying extra.
“We’ll have to figure out how to do that and I’d like to offer my help to the city however I can.”
Bowman, a medical student, isn’t the only one who offered an olive branch last week.
A host of others pledged to help, including SUNY Plattsburgh lecturer Cristian Balan, a cybersecurity and technology expert; Lois Sanchez, a former investment banker and economics professor based in Manhattan; SUNY Plattsburgh computer science professor Steven Crain; and Tom Pillsworth, a blockchain technology expert.
MORATORIUM
The Plattsburgh Common Council on Thursday approved an 18-month moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency mining operations to bide time for finding solutions.
The measure comes at a time when the city has received “a lot” of interest from miners looking to move in, according to Read.
And some of them may still be able to, according to the city’s corporation counsel, Dean Schneller.
The moratorium wouldn’t address companies with “substantial investment” who have effectively established vested rights, he said, though he didn’t elaborate on what constituted “substantial.”
“That’s generally decided in the courts,” he said.
The moratorium was passed with an informal understanding that the problem of how to mitigate these operations’ impact on ratepayers would be solved as soon as possible and the moratorium would be subsequently terminated.
The moratorium, Local Law P-3, was passed unanimously by the Plattsburgh Common Council on March 15.
NOT THE FIRST
The City of Chelan, Washington passed a moratorium last month.
The problems in Chelan mirror Plattsburgh’s in some ways, but there’s one major difference.
With three hydroelectric dams in the county, Chelan’s utility corporation, the Chelan County Public Utility District, has available resources but lacks the proper infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Plattsburgh has limited resources, limited infrastructure and limited cash to invest in a major system redesign.
“This (moratorium) isn’t because we’re Luddites,” Read said on March 15. “We have to manage this as a fixed resource.
“This is a capacity issue.”