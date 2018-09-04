Mayor urges further cuts in proposed budget

× Mayor Colin Read announced his proposed budget for 2019 at a press conference on the City Hall steps on Friday. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read has released his budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year.

As part of the $59.4 million spending plan — over $3.7 million more than this year’s $55.7 million budget, due in part to state mandates — Read said that there would be no more staff layoffs, though several police and fire department positions are expected to remain vacant, and all departments were directed to cut at least 3 percent of their expenses next year.

“I am pleased that, in combination, we were able to meet that pretty difficult goal,” Read told The Sun after a press conference on Friday afternoon, noting the work of each department to look at systemic changes in how they can provide the same services, like the Department of Public Works’ in-house approach to road-paving this season.

The end result of expense cuts this year and department abolishments last year, he hopes, will be a $1 million fund balance surplus by the end of 2019, paired with a tax increase below the state cap, at 1.9 percent.

That would bring the tax rate from $11.99 per $1,000 in assessed value this year to $12.16 next year. For the average home in the city assessed at $146,600, this means a tax increase of around $25.

HEADED TO COUNCIL

The mayor’s budget proposal will now be put in the hands of the Plattsburgh Common Council, who will make their adjustments and are expected to vote on the final budget in the next few weeks.

A separate five-year budget outlook, which the mayor used when constructing his plan, was passed by the council in May.

A public hearing on the mayor’s proposed budget is slated for Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at Plattsburgh City Hall. The budget document can be viewed on the city’s website.

EYE ON REVENUE

Total revenue and resources next year are projected at over $46.8 million, an increase of $3,043,276 over this year.

That’s due to a number of things — a slight increase in state aid, new revenue through the fire department’s ambulance service, and the increase in property taxes, paired with a projected 0.5 percent increase in the city’s property tax base.

But Read noted that with the cost of living increasing, city taxpayers couldn’t afford to shoulder more tax increases.

“We can’t afford to tax our way out of these problems,” he said.

Read has made it his mission to increase the city’s taxable property base, which hasn’t seen an increase over 2 percent since 2013, when Mayor Donald Kasprzak was in office.

His push toward annexation of a city-owned Rugar Street property from the Town of Plattsburgh — which sparked public outcry from multiple current and former local officials when proposed last month, including Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman — continues.

He hopes the annexation, paired with the sale of two Municipal Lighting Department (MLD) properties and relocation of the department, will further expand the city’s tax base by opening up more land that can be developed.

“I’m still hopeful this can be a highly collaborative process,” Read said, noting the positive effect he believes it would have on job creation in that area, and by extension increase in sales tax for both the city and the town.

FISCAL STRESS RATING

As part of his press conference on Friday, Read unveiled the city’s new fiscal stress rating from the state Comptroller’s Office.

The Comptroller’s Office has calculated a preliminary score of 64.2 for the city, according to Read, which places it in the category of “Moderate Fiscal Stress” based on last year’s numbers.

A score of 65 or above, “significant fiscal stress,” is the worst rating, he said.

“Only one city, and one village, in the state of New York is in the significant fiscal stress category,” he said, pointing to a graph with Long Beach listed just above Plattsburgh.

The City of Plattsburgh “narrowly averted” the worst rating category by slashing expenses last year, he said.

That was done part by laying off six people, abolishing four departments and moving a fifth to country control, attrition and general cost-cutting.