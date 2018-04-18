Mazdzer trades luge for dance shoes

× Expand Photo provided/ABC 149146_0077 Saranac Lake’s Chris Mazdzer, winner of the Silver medal in the men’s luge at the 2018 Olympics, will be joined by professional dancer Witney Carson on a special four episode season of Dancing with the Stars, where the cast will consist of all athletes.

SARANAC LAKE | Chris Mazdzer is the latest Olympic hero to go from the sports world to the dance world thanks to ABC’s popular television show, “Dancing with the Stars.”

Mazdzer was one of 10 former or current athletes named to the new season of DWTS, which will focus solely on athletes being paired with professional dancers as they compete in weekly dancing competitions.

“Not only is it my mom’s favorite TV show, but I will also be paired with her favorite dancer, Witney Carson,” said Mazdzer. “Dancing is something that doesn’t come naturally for me, so I will really be getting out of my comfort zone over the next few weeks while I try to survive my practices and also performing in front of a live audience and millions of television viewers.”

Mazdzer said he hopes to use his spot on the program to help build a fanbase for the sport of luge.

“It’s going to be a lot of work and I am sure I will have soreness in muscles I didn’t even know existed,” he said. “But to bring the small sport of luge into a different demographic is worth every struggle and bump in the road.”

Mazdzer became the first American man to win an Olympic singles medal at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in February. He missed Olympic gold by merely 0.026 of a second over four trips down the Alpensia Sliding Centre track. Now, the 29-year-old has started a new training regimen in advance of the 2018-2019 World Cup/World Championship season, with a long-term plan to excel four years from now at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Half the cast will be former or current winter Olympians for the four-episode season 26, as Mazdzer will be joined by four other Olympians, 2018 teammates Adam Rippon, who helped Team USA to a Silver medal in team figure skating; figure skating Bronze medalist Mirai Nagasu; and Gold medalist snowboarder Jamie Anderson. Also joining the cast will be former figure skater Tonya Harding, who inspired the recent movie, “I, Tonya.”

Other athletes will be softball legend Jennie Finch, NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabar, former Yankee and Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon, along with Notre Dame women’s basketball player Arike Ogunbowale, who hit both game-winning shots in the national semifinals and finals.