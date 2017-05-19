McCluskey Hardware — renowned for its service and community ties

× Jim and Judy McCluskey take a break from work in their business, McCluskey Hardware & Supply, based in Chestertown. The enterprise has been awarded Business of the Year by the North Warren Chamber of Commerce, based on the couple’s longstanding commitment to the community. Photo by Thom Randall

CHESTERTOWN — A hardware store that’s been a vital commercial resource in northern Warren County for nearly 35 years has received a prominent award.

McCluskey Hardware & Supply of Chestertown, a mainstay in the town’s retail scene, has been awarded the 2017 Business of the Year by the North Warren Chamber of Commerce.

An banquet will be held this week to honor the store’s proprietors, Jim and Judy McCluskey, as well as the Chamber’s V.I.P. of the Year, Patti Stetson. The event is to be held Thursday, May 25 at Jimbo’s Club on Rte. 8 northeast of Brant Lake. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar.

McCluskey Hardware has been a mainstay in the commercial scene in Chestertown for decades, focusing on the needs of the area’s families. Committed to customer service, their business has been a remarkable success throughout an era when many other enterprises have struggled.

As of May 15, the store’s proprietors Jim and Judy McCluskey have retired, passing the enterprise onto a new owner — Rob Hill.

Jim McCluskey said he and Judy started the business in May 1983, a stretch of time after Chestertown’s former hardware store closed. “I’ve been blessed with having both wonderful employees and great customers,” McCluskey said. “The most rewarding part of my career here is all the friends I’ve made among my customers.”

Local residents have always been able to depend on a wide inventory of goods at McCluskey’s Hardware, plus valuable advice to accompany their purchase.

But that’s not all. Jim and Judy McCluskey have always donated to community fundraisers — likely hundreds in the nearly 35 years they’ve been in business.

“They’ve always contributed generously to various community functions and benefits,” local community advocate Mary Jane Dower said this week. “They are a wonderful couple — a real asset to the community.”

Barbara Repp of the Chamber said Jim built a cabinet and donated it to the organization.

“Jim is really community-minded,” she said. “He’s always volunteering and contributing.”

Although the McCluskeys have turned over their hardware store, Jim will still be seen on the premises.

He’ll be continuing his sideline of cabinetmaking and woodworking in the shop southern end of the store.

His Adirondack chairs and picnic tables can be found throughout the county — but he also makes armoires, chests of drawers, shelves, tables, and nightstands in addition to outfitting kitchens with custom cabinetry in the rustic, Shaker style — all at modest prices.

Jim’s woodworking began as a hobby in his basement, but grew into a thriving enterprise — last year alone, he built and sold 80 picnic tables.

Dower said her son bought several pieces of furniture that McCluskey created, and their family enjoys them immensely, as well as appreciating the store.

“Their store is a great asset to the area,” she said praising McCluskey’s customer service and its deep inventory which is between 8,000 and 9,000 different items. “You can find nearly everything there that you may need.”

McCluskey said he will continue to work in the woodworking shop creating rustic furniture, until Rob Hill needs the space for expansion.

He said he’s looking forward to retirement, and sees the store’s change in ownership as a positive move.

“Rob is likely to bring new ideas to the store — that’s how businesses thrive,” he said. “It’s good for a community to have young adults running businesses.”