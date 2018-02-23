McGinness releases new tune

× Expand Photo provided Moriah musician Joe McGinness has a new single available on iTunes.

MORIAH | Moriah musician Joe McGinness has recently recorded and released a new single he co-produced with band members of top-selling country artist Luke Bryan.

This group of musicians has toured the world, won many awards throughout the years, and now they’re featured on the new track “Sunshine State of Mind” by McGinness.

“This was a stellar opportunity for our local, upcoming country music singer,” his wife, Julie Sadowski-McGinness said. “Joe developed a friendship with Luke’s drummer a few years ago, and between their busy schedules recording, writing, touring, and so on, they finally completed this project.”

The track was primarily recorded in Nashville, Tenn. recording studios, but was mixed and mastered in his Adirondack Mountains studio by local musician and friend of McGinness, Daniel Sadowski.

Sadowski-McGinness said the new single is currently available on Apple iTunes, GooglePlay and Amazon Music.

It’s also being featured on the popular Champlain Valley FM station WOKO, 98.9 MHz.

“These guys are the real deal: amazing talent, humble and truly are the definition of professional,” Sadowski-McGinness said.

“Joe started a friendship with Luke’s drummer, Kent (Slucher), a couple years back over Facebook,” Sadowski-McGinness said. “They share many common interests and they started sharing stories and likes with each other, which blossomed to regular emails, text messages, and phone conversations that eventually led to recording together and Kent introducing two other band members that he shares the stage with, bass player, James (Cook), and steel guitar player, Dave (Ristrim), who together with a few others make up Luke Bryan’s traveling band.

“These guys are phenomenal and are so kind. Since this song was recorded, future plans are in the works to co-write and record together later this year.”

Mr. McGinness said he enjoyed working with the band.

“We are planning on writing and recording more music together later this year,” said McGinness.

Luke Bryan was the recipient of the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards Entertainer of the Year award.

To date, Bryan has sold more than seven million albums and 27 million singles worldwide.

McGinness was born in Ticonderoga and raised in Moriah, where he currently resides with his family when not in Nashville chasing his dream.