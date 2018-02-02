McKenzie Price recognized

× Expand Photo provided McKenzie Price, center, has been presented the Duane Crammond Memorial Scholarship by the LaChute Road Runners Club. Making the presentation are Matt Karkoski, left, scholarship chairman, and Tim Malaney, club president.

TICONDEROGA | McKenzie Price has been presented the Duane Crammond Memorial Scholarship by the LaChute Road Runners Club.

Price, a freshman at Keuka College, was given the $1,000 scholarship at the club’s annual Freeze Your Gizzard Blizzard event, which features a run followed by a potluck dinner.

The $1,000 award goes to a LaChute Road Runners Club member and/or a Ticonderoga High School graduate who participated in varsity cross country or track and field who attends college full-time. It is presented following the successful completion of the fall semester.

Price was a six-year athlete in the Ticonderoga track and field indoor and outdoor programs.

The winner, selected by a scholarship committee, is a person who reflects the strong academic, athletic and character traits of Crammond, who died in a car accident in 2005 at age 24.

This year marks $15,000 in scholarships awarded in Crammond’s memory by the LaChute Road Runners Club.

“Duane was a great runner, but he was so much more,” Matt Karkoski, scholarship chairman, said. “He set a great example for younger runners through his work ethic and determination to succeed.

“We’re pleased we can honor Duane with a scholarship and, at the same time, help someone meet their college goals,” he added.

Crammond, the valedictorian of the Ticonderoga High Class of 1999, was a cross-country and track champion in high school. He went on to become an honor student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he majored in engineering and was captain of the college’s cross country team. He was also the leading distance runner on RPI’s indoor and outdoor track teams.

After graduation from college, Crammond dominated local race races. In 2003 he won the Montcalm Mile in Ticonderoga and the Race the Train event in North Creek. He was third in the Whiteface Uphill Run in Wilmington, fourth in the Prospect Mountain Road Race in Lake George and fifth in the Lake George to Bolton Adirondack Distance Run. He capped that season by winning the Adirondack Marathon in Schroon Lake.