McManus: Northern Tier Multi-Use Path more expensive than expected

Village of Champlain Mayor Greg Martin, Town of Champlain Supervisor Larry Barcomb and Clinton County Legislature Chair Harry McManus are looking forward to the completion of the Northern Tier Multi-Use Path. Construction is set to start in April. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAMPLAIN — Turns out the construction of the Northern Tier Multi-Use Path isn’t going to be just a walk through the park.

Clinton County initially estimated costs for the five-mile recreational trail through the town of Champlain and villages of Rouses Point and Champlain to be around $1.6 million.

But total costs clocked in about $80,000 more than expected.

Now the county is asking state lawmakers to fill the shortfall.

“We’re going to try to raise as much as we can,” said Clinton County Legislature Chair Harry McManus, who said he reached out to state Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) to avoid the localities from incurring the extra costs.

“We want to cut down the costs as much as we can to save the municipalities money,” he said. “We’re doing everything in our power to find ways to get that number back down.”

The overrun is due to paving costs, said Clinton County Highway Superintendent Al Rascoe.

Last year, the state Department of Transportation awarded $1.6 million to the project. The municipalities also secured over $200,000 through other funding streams.

Construction required a 20 percent match split between the three localities.

Town of Champlain Supervisor Larry Barcomb said he’s hopeful that whatever amount is put on the village is low.

“We’re on a tight budget already,” he said. “We certainly want to do our share, but we’re hoping to get some additional funding to keep costs down.”

Regardless of whether additional funds come in, construction is still set to begin in April, weather permitting.

Village of Champlain Mayor Greg Martin said this pathway is an essential part of the village’s comprehensive plan to heighten recreational opportunities for current and future residents.

“This will be a great asset once it’s completed,” he said. “So, I hope the county is successful in their efforts.”

McManus was optimistic actual construction costs would be lower than anticipated.

“The actual costs we came up with now may not be the exact cost,” he said. “We won’t know until we’re finished the trail.”