McManus reappointed legislative chair

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County Legislator Harry McManus (Area 1) was reappointed as chair of the legislature, the second time he will serve in that position since first taking office 10 years ago.

Legislator Patty Waldron (Area 6) nominated McManus at the legislature’s organizational meeting on Jan. 3, and the reappointment was unanimous.

“I look forward to serving this year with you as chair,” Waldron told McManus.

Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), who previously served as majority leader, this year was unanimously appointed deputy chairperson, a post previously held by Legislator Pete Keenan (Area 5).

Keenan told The Sun that the appointment came as no surprise, and that he’d spoken with Hall about it a few weeks prior.

“I talked to Hall and he said he wanted it. I said ‘I’ll step aside,’” Keenan said.

Legislator Sam Dyer (Area 3), a Democrat, stepped down from the legislature on Dec. 31 to take his seat as the new Beekmantown Town Supervisor, leaving a vacancy.

With Dyer gone, Democrats still hold the majority 6-3.

To replace Hall as majority leader, McManus nominated Waldron, who was also unanimously appointed.

Waldron, the only woman currently serving on the legislature, was re-elected to a second term this past November following a hotly contested race for the Area 6 seat.

She faced off against challenger Robert Butler, who’d previously served on the legislature but was term-limited out in 2013.

“I think you do one hell of a job,” Hall told Waldron.

Waldron took the oath of office alongside legislators Mark Dame (Area 8), Simon Conroy (Area 4), Jonathan Beach (Area 2) and Hall, who all ran unopposed, on Jan. 3.

Beach was nominated by Dame and unanimously reappointed minority leader.

James Coffey was again appointed as the county’s lead attorney, with Gary Favro reappointed deputy attorney.

Who would be assigned to each of the county’s 10 standing committees and 12 liason and special committee positions was expected to be announced on Jan. 10, after this edition went to print.