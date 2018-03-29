Meat plant is for sale

× Expand Photo provided The Adirondack Meat Company in Ticonderoga Commerce Park is closed. The processing plant is for sale, and is the subject of a bank foreclosure proceeding.

TICONDEROGA | Interested in a ready-to-run animal slaughterhouse?

The Adirondack Meat Company in Ticonderoga is on the market for $1.7 million.

The 8,950-square-foot building was constructed for an announced price of $1.4 million at 30 Commerce Drive in Ticonderoga Commerce Park in 2013.

It closed last year and is no longer taking animals. Owners Peter and Denise Ward could not be reached for comment.

The plant is listed with Howard Hanna real estate of Saratoga Springs.

The ad reads: “Fully custom functioning slaughterhouse and meat processing plant. This state of the art USDA-certified facility, complete recertification with Silliker and Merieux NutraSciences. A third-party auditor focusing on good manufacturing processes (GMPS) and animal welfare clients like Whole Foods Markets require.”

Financing for the plant used a $900,000 loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, along with several state grants.

The primary lender was Glens Falls National Bank, which is currently seeking to foreclose on the loan it made to the plant.

Essex County Industrial Development Agency Co-Director Jody Olcott said the IDA is involved only through the equipment money it pledged.

“Glens Falls National Bank has started their loan default, so they are really the lead agency on this, and the IDA, which used funds to secure equipment, is listed in default, and we will go through that process,” she said.

The Ticonderoga Town Council was told recently by the town Building Codes Department that water has been turned off to the building, and future operations can not be restarted without mandatory town inspections and permits.

The Ticonderoga facility included a retail shop for the sale of processed and packaged meat, and branded finished products with the Adirondack Meat Company label.

It was hailed as a much-needed meat processing plant for the North Country, and was the first USDA-certified processing facility in the Adirondack Park.

The slaughterhouse was desperately needed by beef producers in the region, officials said, and the meat processing plant killed, processed, and returned packaged products to livestock suppliers.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors Economic Development Committee was briefed on the default at a recent meeting.

Supervisors said they hope a new owner can be found soon for the plant.

“There’s a need for this,” Supervisor Charles Harrington (R-Crown Point) said.