Meatballs event will raise money

TICONDEROGA – It’s called “Meatballs, Music and More” and the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-operative plans to raise money with it.

The event is Friday, Jan. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus hall in downtown Ticonderoga.

Organizer Mariann Rapple of the PRIDE group said cabin fever is setting in and people need a night out – and the co-op needs funds.

“The winter months are always a challenge for the co-op,” she said. “It should be fun.”

Entertainment will be provided by musicians Brad Peria, Ken McAlpine and Jim Hock. The event is hosted by John and Joanne Bartlett.

Tickets are $15 each, and may be purchased at the co-op, the PRIDE office, or from any co-op board member. Take outs are available from 5:30 to 6 p.m. for $12 each.

The dinner is organized by PRIDE of Ticonderoga and the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-operative Board of Directors.

“Rested up after the holidays?” Rapple said. “We want people to come out and have a ball. A meatball that is. They can join their friends and neighbors for a spaghetti, sausage and meatball dinner to support the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Coop.”

For more information, email Rapple at mrapple@prideofticonderoga.org, or call the co-op at 558-1414.