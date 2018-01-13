Meatballs to help Ticonderoga co-op

TICONDEROGA | It’s time for the fundraiser “Meatballs, Music And More - Take 2” to benefit the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Operative.

The event is a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 to raise funds for the Natural Foods Co-Op.

Cost is $12 a person, and doors are open 5 to 9 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus hall at 153 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga.

Organizer Mariann Rapple of PRIDE of Ticonderoga said it’s a good way to beat cabin fever.

“All proceeds from this event will be used by the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op to better serve the community,” she said. “We hope everyone will join us for this annual event.”

Live music will be provided by local performers Brad Peria, Gary Knight, Jim Hock, Ken McAlpine, Chris LaPoint and Jim Gabler.

Tickets may be purchased at the co-op, the PRIDE office, from any co-op board member or at the door.