Medal of Honor recipient dealt with death multiple times

GLENS FALLS | Former Special Forces medic Gary Beikirch told a group of men at the Christian Business Men’s Connection (CBMC) quarterly breakfast, held last week at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, that he has faced death more than once in his life.

The first time was April 1, 1970 on the battlefield in Vietnam, when his special forces unit was attacked by 10,000 North Vietnamese soldiers.

He suffered a spinal concussion that left him temporarily paralyzed, and was shot three times. He credits a 15-year-old soldier, one of the Montagnard people of Vietnam, with saving his life.

Beikirch referred to such incidents as “stopping places” where some of life’s battles are fought.

Another stopping place, and another life and death struggle, was the hospital where he spent 10 months recovering from his wounds only to be called names and spat on when he returned home.

The hurt from the insults, he said, was worse than the wounds he received in combat.

While Beikirch was in the hospital, he often wondered if he would wake up after falling asleep. He had seen the hospital orderlies pulling white sheets over soldiers who had expired.

One day he opened his eyes and a man was standing beside his bed. The man said he was a chaplain and he had visited Beikirch for three days before he woke.

“He asked me if I wanted to pray and I told him I didn’t know how to pray,” Beikirch said. “He said, ‘That’s okay, God knows how to listen.’”Beikirch would become a Christian and eventually enter seminary. He went on to graduate school so he could become a counselor.

FINDING THE MARRIOTT

Beikirch opened his recent presentation with a story about driving with his wife from their home in Rochester, where he spent 33 years as a counselor in a middle school, to a speaking engagement in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Before leaving, Beikirch printed directions from Mapquest — GPS was not available then, he said.

Down the road his wife, Lolly, asked if he had the Mapquest directions, which he had left on the table at home.