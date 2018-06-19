Medal of Honor recipient dealt with death multiple times

Christopher South
Former Green Beret Gary Beikirch was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his service in Vietnam. Although severely wounded himself, Beikirch attempted to give aid to his fellow soldiers. He returned to the United States and went college, then seminary, and earned a graduate degree in counseling before spending a career as a counselor in a middle school.
GLENS FALLS | Former Special Forces medic Gary Beikirch told a group of men at the Christian Business Men’s Connection (CBMC) quarterly breakfast, held last week at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, that he has faced death more than once in his life.
The first time was April 1, 1970 on the battlefield in Vietnam, when his special forces unit was attacked by 10,000 North Vietnamese soldiers.
He suffered a spinal concussion that left him temporarily paralyzed, and was shot three times. He credits a 15-year-old soldier, one of the Montagnard people of Vietnam, with saving his life.
Beikirch referred to such incidents as “stopping places” where some of life’s battles are fought.
Another stopping place, and another life and death struggle, was the hospital where he spent 10 months recovering from his wounds only to be called names and spat on when he returned home.
The hurt from the insults, he said, was worse than the wounds he received in combat.
While Beikirch was in the hospital, he often wondered if he would wake up after falling asleep. He had seen the hospital orderlies pulling white sheets over soldiers who had expired.
One day he opened his eyes and a man was standing beside his bed. The man said he was a chaplain and he had visited Beikirch for three days before he woke.
“He asked me if I wanted to pray and I told him I didn’t know how to pray,” Beikirch said. “He said, ‘That’s okay, God knows how to listen.’”Beikirch would become a Christian and eventually enter seminary. He went on to graduate school so he could become a counselor.
FINDING THE MARRIOTT
Beikirch opened his recent presentation with a story about driving with his wife from their home in Rochester, where he spent 33 years as a counselor in a middle school, to a speaking engagement in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Before leaving, Beikirch printed directions from Mapquest — GPS was not available then, he said.
Down the road his wife, Lolly, asked if he had the Mapquest directions, which he had left on the table at home.
“I said, ‘Hey, I’m a Green Beret. I can find my way in the jungle, so I can find Altoona,’” Beikirch said.
They ended up going the right direction, and nearing Altoona, Mrs. Beikirch asked if he knew where they had to go. He said it was the Marriott, and when she asked if he knew how to find it, Beikirch said, “How big can Altoona be?”
He saw a sign reading “Marriott” and after driving around for a while he asked someone for directions to get to the sign. He eventually found the way, but learned it was just a sign, not the hotel.
Beikirch told the CMBC group it’s not about success, it’s about significance. He succeeded in getting where he wanted to go, but there was no significance to arriving there. He quoted Proverbs 16:25, saying, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.”
Beikirch said when he became a Green Beret, he was doing it for his own honor. He did not choose the circumstances leading to his being awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, saying that God gave him that honor.
He said he felt an obligation to do something with that honor, quoting from Psalm 49, saying, “A man who is in honor, yet does not understand, is like the beasts that perish.”
LOVE MEANS ALWAYS BEING THERE
Beikirch said he has a Facebook page with 3,000 to 4,000 former students as “friends.”
Over 500 are serving in the military. They are all different ranks and serving all over the world. He will occasionally hear from students who tell him, “Mr. B, I always felt you loved us and wouldn’t give up on us.”
Beikirch met a student named Michelle when she was in sixth grade. He knew her home situation was difficult because her older siblings attended the same school.
Michelle arrived with an attitude, and rebuffed Beikirch’s attempts to reach out to her, even answering his greetings with curses and rude gestures. She never spoke to him in middle school, yet when she went on to high school he told her, “Michelle, if you ever feel the need to talk, I’ll be here.”
One night, around midnight, he got a phone call from Michelle saying, “Mr. B, you said if I ever wanted to, we could talk.”
She was 22 years old and remembered the promise he had made about eight years prior.
Beikirch said it was his faith and the example set for him by a 15-year-old Montagnard boy named Dao that enables him to keep a promise such as the one he made to Michelle — the same promise he made to all his students.