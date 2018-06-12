Medal of Honor winner to speak in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS | Former Special Forces medic Gary Beikirch, who received the Congressional Medal of Honor for heroism during the Vietnam War, will be the keynote speaker at the third Christian Business Men’s Connection (CBMC) Breakfast this Wednesday in Glens Falls.

Beikirch was born in 1947 in Rochester and served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1971.

He was serving as a medic/aidman with the 5th Special Forces Group of the 1st Special Force Regiment in Kon Tum Province, Vietnam about three miles from the border with Laos in 1970.

Beikirch was among 12 Americans who were working with around 450 combatants of Montagnard people, who lived in the central highlands of Vietnam.

On April 1, 1970, their remote camp came under attack from about 10,000 North Vietnamese troops.

After suffering a serious spine injury, Beikirch, with the help of two young Montagnard combatants, disregarded his personal safety to deliver aid to wounded U.S. and Montagnard soldiers.

Beikirch was able to be evacuated and spent the next 10 months in a hospital recovering from his wounds.

He was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor on Oct. 1, 1973.

According to Paul Bubar, who has been organizing the CBMC in the region, Beikirch has twice been a speaker at Memorial Day services at the Word of Life Bible Institute in Pottersville, and the two become close friends.

He will be the third keynote speaker at a CBMC breakfast, and the first to speak in Glens Falls, where the chapter is based and will hold a breakfast every three months.

Army searches for Beikirch

According to Bubar, Beikirch returned to the United States, where he was spit on for wearing his uniform.

So disenchanted was he that he made his way into the White Mountains in New Hampshire, where he lived in a cave using survival skills he learned in the Special Forces.

Beikirch would only come down to a small town at the base of the mountain to check his post office box and have a hot meal at a local diner. It was there a young woman took a liking to Beikirch despite his scruffy appearance, and she shared her Christian faith with him.