Medical airlift service to celebrate anniversary in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA | LifeNet of New York, an Air Methods program, has been serving communities throughout New York, Vermont, Massachusetts and beyond for over 25 years.

Its newest addition in Ticonderoga will be celebrating its anniversary with an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 4 - 8 p.m. This event will be held at the base location at 1207 Rt. 9N, Ticonderoga. State and local officials will be in attendance to share in this celebration.

The placement of this base provides a much reduced response time to hospitals and 911 emergencies within the Vermont counties of Addison, northern Bennington, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Rutland and Washington as well as to the counties of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren and Washington in New York.

“In addition to providing access to lifesaving care in our region, LifeNet of New York has brought more than a dozen jobs to the area and has invested in facility improvements,” said Matthew Courtright, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

The year-round air medical base is staffed 24 hours a day by emergency medical services (EMS) pilots, critical care flight nurses, critical care flight paramedics and aviation maintenance technicians, creating 14 jobs.

The helicopter is equipped with a variety of critical care supplies and medications found in a hospital emergency room or intensive care unit.