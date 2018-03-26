Medical marijuana dispensary changes hands

× Expand File photo Curaleaf New York will take over operations at Columbia Care’s medical marijuana dispensary on Cornelia Street next week. “We have every confidence that patients will continue to be served well by Curaleaf,” said Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita.

PLATTSBURGH | The area’s first medical marijuana dispensary will be under new ownership next week.

Curaleaf New York will take over operations at Columbia Care’s medical marijuana dispensary on Cornelia Street April 5.

“Patients in the North Country rely on this site, and we are pleased we can continue to ensure patients have access to these important treatments that help manage painful and chronic conditions,” said Michelle Bodner, president of PalliaTech NY.

Columbia Care made the decision to expand and transfer its operation to Brooklyn, where they do not currently have a presence, said a spokesperson.

Curaleaf holds medical marijuana licenses in nine states.

Columbia Care opened their Plattsburgh location in 2016, one of the first 20 dispensaries across the state authorized by legislation passed by the state legislature.

“Columbia Care is grateful to have had the opportunity to serve North Country patients for the last two years,” said CEO Nicholas Vita in a statement.

Clinton County and the City of Plattsburgh have been “incredible partners in helping support our mission and ensuring patients received the care and access they require,” said Vita.

“We thank our patients, participating practitioners, elected officials, law enforcement and the community at large for the opportunity to serve the region. We have every confidence that patients will continue to be served well by Curaleaf.”

The facility will continue to provide patients in Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties with access to pharmaceutical-quality products and counseling.

No lapse is expected as a result of the changeover.

Both companies are working with the state Department of Health (DOH) to ensure continuity of operations and support for patients.

Columbia Care operates a vertically integrated business, which means they control the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of the product, which is grown at Rochester’s Eastman Kodak Business Park.

Many of those same products will be offered to Curaleaf via wholesaling, including new medical marijuana tablets.

The state’s medical marijuana program has been faulted as overly cautious, an approach that has staved off growth.

Following criticisms of a slow increase in patient numbers and the limited number of medical conditions that can be treated by non-smokable forms of the substance, the DOH modified the program in 2016 to broaden the list of eligible conditions, including chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.