Medical supply drive slated in the Tri-Lakes

SARANAC LAKE | On Saturday, Nov. 11, Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake will host a medical supply drive in support of North Country Mission of Hope.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., volunteers will accept surplus home medical equipment and supplies in Adirondack Medical Center’s lower parking lot, just off of Route 86.

Accepted items include wheelchairs, walkers, canes, crutches, braces, commodes, shower chairs, toilet seat raisers, Ace bandages/wraps, blood pressure monitors, unopened personal hygiene items and more.

North Country Mission of Hope, a Plattsburgh-based non-profit, is committed to fostering hope and empowering relationships with the people of Nicaragua through sustainable programs in education, healthcare, community and ecological development.

Equipment donations will also be accepted at Adirondack Health rehabilitation and sports medicine locations in Saranac Lake, Lake Placid and Tupper Lake through Friday, Nov. 10.

For more details or to set up a drop-off time in advance, contact Jerry Stewart, AMC rehab technician, at 518-897-2615.