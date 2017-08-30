Medical taxi passenger convicted on drug count

TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga man who hid cocaine while riding in a medical taxi has been convicted of drug possession during a jury trial.

Tasheen Carrow, 40, of Corona and Ticonderoga, pleaded guilty during a recess of his jury trial in Essex County Court to one count of 3rd degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

Carrow admitted that on Jan. 30 he possessed eight grams of crack cocaine secreted inside his boxer shorts, which he intended to sell at a future time, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

The drugs were found on the defendant as a result of a pat-frisk search by a New York State Police trooper whose dog had alerted him to the inside of a Medicaid transportation taxicab that Carrow and two others were traveling in.

The taxi cab had been stopped by Essex County Sheriff’s Department deputies for speeding and failure to keep right. The Ticonderoga Police Department was also involved in the arrest.

Carrow remains in jail on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be sentenced as a second felony drug offender on Oct. 11. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 12 years.