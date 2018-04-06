Medieval actors offer historical combat lesson

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Tom Apple from the Society for Creative Anachronism, portraying a 13th century archer, shows off a stick bow and arrows. The SAC teaches members about arts, science, and combat from the pre-1600 world. The group also holds semi-annual tournaments.

LAKE GEORGE | Members from the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), which makes its home in the Shire of Glenn Linn, mingled with more “modern” characters at the “Battles and Beverages” event at the Fort William Henry Museum in Lake George last month.

Tom Apple, who was dressed as a 13th century archer, and Sean Transue described the SCA as a not-for-profit educational organization which recreates the arts and skills of the Renaissance, Middle Ages and basically any era before the year 1600.

“Anything from Egyptian to Hittite, the Visigoths, Vikings and Romans,” Transue said.

Apple, who specializes in archery from the High Middle Ages, displayed a stick bow made of yew.

“They (also) called it a ‘self bow’ because it was all one piece,” Apple said.

The SCA display showed a variety of arrows, arrow heads and even armor and swords — but no firearms.

“We don’t do black powder or any type of guns,” Transue said.

The group also does not do reenactments, as many at the “Battles and Beverages” event were engaged in. Instead, the SCA engages in the sport of combat using ancient-style weapons and armor.

“The combat is a sport, actually. It’s full speed, and full contact, but with full protection,” Transue said.

The SCA requires all combatants to wear protective gear, including a helmet, protection for the joints, and a cup.

The SCA, Shire of Glenn Linn chapter, is based in Glens Falls, and is part of the East Kingdom, which includes everything from mid-Pennsylvania, the entire state of New Jersey and everything north to Nova Scotia.

The East Kingdom is one of 20 kingdoms in the organization. SCA holds a tournament of martial activities every six months, the winners of which are named king and queen until the next tournament. However, the SCA is not just about archaic forms of combat.

“We have arts and sciences meetings once a month,” Transue said.

Those meetings are when members get a chance to learn about such things as leather working, pottery making, brewing, blacksmithing, cooking, as well as poetry, music and dancing.

The group is hoping to get more young people interested in the study of history and ancient arts.

For more information on the Society for Creative Anachronism, glennlinn.eastkingdom.org.