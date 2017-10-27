Meet the candidates: Warrensburg Town Board

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg Town Council has two competitive races on Nov. 7:
Three candidates are running for two four-year expired terms.
Two candidates are running to fill the unexpired two-year term following the retirement of former Councilwoman Joyce Reed.
We submitted the following questionnaires to the candidates. Their answers are below.
VOTE FOR TWO: UNEXPIRED FOUR-YEAR TERMS
John Alexander (Incumbent)
Age: 58
Ballot party line: Republican
Occupation: Funeral director, deputy town supervisor
Qualifications: I’ve served the Warrensburg community for 12 years as town councilman, including tenure as deputy town supervisor, and as an active member of the Warrensburg School Board. For 35 years, I’ve operated the local funeral home. Also, I’m currently president of the Warrensburg Cemetery Association.
Accomplishments: I’ve worked with the town board on a broad range of accomplishments. Our town has everything our residents need — a new health center, new grocery store close by, new parks, updated water and waste water facilities, new uses for Warren County Fairgrounds, a new firehouse garage, an updated property maintenance code, and completed beautification projects throughout the hamlet.
I intend to continue making improvements and pursuing initiatives that prove fruitful for our residents and boost their quality of life while continuing the keep the town budget under the state tax cap.
A little known fact about me: I’m a grandfather four times over — and I cherish the time spent with each of my grandkids.
Bryan Rounds (Incumbent)
Age: 50
Occupation: Owner, Rounds Paving & Excavating
Ballot party line: Republican
Qualifications: I served for several years on the Warrensburg Planning Board as well as the Warrensburg Board of Assessment Review. As a current town board member, I serve as chairman of the Highway Committee where I assist in the procurement of new highway maintenance equipment. I am well-versed in both zoning and tax assessment issues.
Accomplishments in office: I was first elected to a very divided town board. I pledged to be a voice of reason and have worked along with the other board members as well as the supervisor for the betterment of our town. We have overseen the construction of the new health center, the restoration of our iconic bandstand, an improved water infrastructure, miles of new sidewalks and improvements to our town parks. We raised the income threshold for the senior tax exemption, allowing more of our elderly citizens to be eligible for this tax relief. All were accomplished with very minimal increases to the town tax rate.
Little-known fact about me: I have a penchant for finding equitable solutions so that our elderly residents can afford to live in their own homes with dignity and security.
Rich Larkin
Age: 63
Ballot party line: Democratic: Endorsed by Warren County Democratic Committee, Working Families Party
Occupation: Verizon technician, retired
Qualifications: As a retiree, I will draw on a lifetime of experience and learning which includes experience in the construction fields; grocery markets; tourism and food service; sales, marketing and management; plus communications technology installation and repair.
I believe my ability to transfer experience and knowledge from past experiences to new challenges sets me apart from others.
I am a graduate of Bolton Central and SUNY Morrisville, where as freshman class president, I managed a large budget. I have enjoyed my association with the CWA union in various capacities and have served as vice president of the Greater Glens Falls Central Labor Council for multiple terms.
Also, I’ve served on the Warren County Democratic Committee Executive Board.
What I hope to accomplish if elected: No matter how good things are, there is always room for improvement.
Warrensburg should strive to bring in more businesses and jobs for our very qualified talent — which will lead to a lower school tax rate and raise the quality of life here.
We need to be a destination as opposed to a “drive through” town. Warrensburg has too many empty storefronts on Main Street.
We have a beautiful community, and I have seen what other communities have done throughout New England, like Manchester Vt., to get people out of their car and shopping. I will strive to research every issue before deciding my vote. I will be diligent in listening to the voters and their wishes.
Little known fact about me: I have not been successful at everything I have attempted in life. However, I have learned from all my life experiences and keep getting up and trying again no matter what.
VOTE FOR ONE: UNEXPIRED TWO-YEAR TERM
Bill Mahar
Age: 55
Ballot party line: Democrat, independent
Occupation: Information Technology for Warren County
Qualifications: I am a lifelong student of history and political science. I have a B.S. degree in Computer and Information Systems and have been a public servant for 12 years working in information technology for Warren County. This experience has provided insight into every facet of local government operations. I am not a political insider. I am free in my opinions and judgments, beholden to no one with a proven willingness to speak my mind to those in power.
What I hope to accomplish if elected: It is essential to good government that it is derived from a cross-section of the residents. Without a representative cross-section, it is inevitable that the interests of the politically privileged few will predominate and prevail in debate and decisions.
In Warrensburg, democracy has devolved to the point where the political life of the local government is controlled by a small group, few in number. In fact, I am of the opinion that democracy has become illusory in town with this small number deciding for many decades who even appears on the ballot. If elected, my primary goal will be to include every viewpoint.
Little known fact about me: My favorite bathroom book is “Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius (George Long’s 1862 translation).
Donne-Lynn Winslow (Incumbent)
Age: 69
Ballot party line: Republican
Occupation: Retired teacher
Qualifications: I am a lifelong resident with an appreciation and understanding of past and present Warrensburg. I have served on Warrensburg School Board, the Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals and recently appointed to Warrensburg Town Board.
Accomplishments: I consider myself a good listener and problem solver, and will continue to work with the board to solve community concerns.
A little known fact about me: I was born in Washington, D.C. at Walter Reed hospital.