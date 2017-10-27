Meet the candidates: Warrensburg Town Board

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg Town Council has two competitive races on Nov. 7:

Three candidates are running for two four-year expired terms.

Two candidates are running to fill the unexpired two-year term following the retirement of former Councilwoman Joyce Reed.

We submitted the following questionnaires to the candidates. Their answers are below.

VOTE FOR TWO: UNEXPIRED FOUR-YEAR TERMS

John Alexander (Incumbent)

Age: 58

Ballot party line: Republican

Occupation: Funeral director, deputy town supervisor

Qualifications: I’ve served the Warrensburg community for 12 years as town councilman, including tenure as deputy town supervisor, and as an active member of the Warrensburg School Board. For 35 years, I’ve operated the local funeral home. Also, I’m currently president of the Warrensburg Cemetery Association.

Accomplishments: I’ve worked with the town board on a broad range of accomplishments. Our town has everything our residents need — a new health center, new grocery store close by, new parks, updated water and waste water facilities, new uses for Warren County Fairgrounds, a new firehouse garage, an updated property maintenance code, and completed beautification projects throughout the hamlet.

I intend to continue making improvements and pursuing initiatives that prove fruitful for our residents and boost their quality of life while continuing the keep the town budget under the state tax cap.

A little known fact about me: I’m a grandfather four times over ­— and I cherish the time spent with each of my grandkids.

Bryan Rounds (Incumbent)

Age: 50

Occupation: Owner, Rounds Paving & Excavating

Ballot party line: Republican

Qualifications: I served for several years on the Warrensburg Planning Board as well as the Warrensburg Board of Assessment Review. As a current town board member, I serve as chairman of the Highway Committee where I assist in the procurement of new highway maintenance equipment. I am well-versed in both zoning and tax assessment issues.

Accomplishments in office: I was first elected to a very divided town board. I pledged to be a voice of reason and have worked along with the other board members as well as the supervisor for the betterment of our town. We have overseen the construction of the new health center, the restoration of our iconic bandstand, an improved water infrastructure, miles of new sidewalks and improvements to our town parks. We raised the income threshold for the senior tax exemption, allowing more of our elderly citizens to be eligible for this tax relief. All were accomplished with very minimal increases to the town tax rate.