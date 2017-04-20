Meet the new kids at Asgaard Farm

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Asgaard Farm & Dairy farmer Rhonda Butler holds one of their newest kids, one of 82 born by mid-April. The farm is open this Saturday to celebrate spring with the annual Kidding Day. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Silos and barns at Asgaard are painted white in keeping with the farm’s heritage and early design by the late Rockwell Kent, an American painter who owned and ran the dairy here for some 50 years. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam New kids at Asgaard are curious and interested in visitors, even as they become accustomed to their new herd siblings. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Kids at Asgaard Farm & Dairy seem to have a lot to say even at a few weeks old when they are moved to larger pens. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

AU SABLE FORKS — Spring at Asgaard Farm & Dairy arrives with a chorus of tiny bleats.

Hushed calls of the new kids grow quickly into playful blats as new doelings and bucklings learn to play and jump, tap-dancing on boxes in their hay-tufted pens.

There are 82 new kids at this historic farm settled on wide, flat fields inside a crown of Adirondack peaks.

For dairy farmers and cheese-makers Rhonda Butler and Dave Brunner, the first baby goats arrived in March, on St. Patrick’s Day.

“We name each one, and we choose a theme every year,” Brunner said in a recent interview at the farm.

“It helps us organize and manage the herd.”

Asgaard kids are registered with the American Goat Dairy Association, and tagged — male bucklings with ear tags, female doelings with a tattoo in one ear.

In prior years, kids of Asgaard’s herds were named for spices or National Parks, other names drawn from famous legends.

This year, in honor of the firstborn on St. Patrick’s Day, the kids will have Irish names.

Busy white-painted barns are fresh and orderly, baby goat pens arranged by age in succession so the more playful, curious and nimble kids have good company in larger spaces.

“Our females usually have twins,” Butler said, “so they arrive in pairs.”

The newest pair was barely 18-hours-old, having arrived early the morning before our visit.

Butler picked up the young male, moved from the mother to share a pen with his sister, and to feed with the dam’s nutrient rich milk.

“They are so soft,” she observed of the newborn’s downy fur.

Their hooves are near translucent, supple, like a finger nail.

Moving the kids to herd early, she explained, allows them to bond with the farmers and each other.

Asgaard builds its dairy season around the five-month gestation cycle of their 60 does, mostly Alpine goats, though the farm has raised some Nubian and Saanen breeds, Butler said.

Full production milking begins after the newest kids begin to eat feed and grasses.

Goats, Brunner explained, are very loyal, second only to dogs when kept as pets.

“We can take the entire milking herd, 60 goats, and go for a walk in the woods,” Butler added, smiling.

They don’t wander in different directions?

“No, they just stay with us,” Brunner said, with a grin, sharing photos from a recent jaunt through snowy woods trails.

Many of Asgaard’s kids will be sold to new homes and farms in the coming month.

“We keep six to 10 of the females,” Butler said of herd management protocol.

The number is based on how many milking does retire in a year and builds the herd carefully.

“Females generally stop producing milk after about 10 years,” Butler explained.

They are either culled or retired to live out their lives on Asgaard’s expansive acres, emerald green in summer with alfalfa or blends of grass and birdsfoot trefoil, a legume forage especially healthy for goats.

The farm maintains a smaller group of three bucks for breeding, Brunner said.

Stately, the billy goats live in large barn paddocks during winter, their long beards wagged in chewing their cud.

The move to raise goats for milk and make fresh goat cheeses came some years after Brunner and Butler purchased Asgaard’s original parcel, about 250 acres that once belonged to famed American painter Rockwell Kent.

They began to reclaim the fields Brunner said of the early years dating to 1988 and subsequently expanded the farm’s acreage.

“We knew we would ultimately need the fields,” he mused. “We actually grew wheat and rye for many years.”

And then, working with crop experts at Cornell Cooperative Extension, land surrounding Asgaard was turned to cultivate legumes and grass blends, especially with the trefoil, a forage the farmers said offers their herd good protection against parasites.

The first two goats at Asgaard were purchased from Welbein Farm in Peru as pets for the couple’s daughter, Joanna, who was 10 years old at the time.

“We just fell in love with them,” Butler said. “Like dogs, they all have unique personalities.”

Their love of those first kids helped put Asgaard back into full farm production with goat soaps, goat milk caramels, award-winning goat-cheeses, including chevre — the soft fresh blends found in farmer’s markets, restaurants and shops every Adirondack summer — along with their Fet.a.commpli, aged Tomme and Buch cheeses.

There are 12 stanchions in the milking parlor now, the pails and pipelines miniature versions of those used for dairy cows.

And soon, with the onset of warmer weather, bulk tanks here will fill up. One doe produces about a gallon of goat’s milk each day, with milking done in the morning and in the evening, much like cow dairy farms, Butler explained.

In addition to goats, Butler and Brunner raise grass-feed beef cattle, pigs and chickens for fresh eggs. Asgaard offers Community Supported Agriculture shares and has a farm-stay vacation rental at their red-gabled Emerson House near open fields.

KIDDING DAY

Asgaard Farm & Dairy is celebrating springtime with their fourth annual Kidding Day on Saturday, April 22. The event is an open farm for families, friends and neighbors to meet the newest doelings and bucklings. Asgaard’s barns and farm market are open on Kidding Day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The farm is located at 74 Asgaard Way in AuSable Forks, just off Sheldrake Road.