Meeting head-count pays off for Tri-Lakes Association

CHESTERTOWN | The Town of Chester has benefitted from awards paid by the Warren County Planning Board for attendance at the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance.

Cindy Mead, secretary for the TLBA, said the organization collects signatures from anyone attending its weekly meetings and turns over the signatures to Warren County.

“We take the signatures and turn them in every couple of years, and the money goes to the town,” Mead said. “That is why it’s good collect signatures when we have a meeting.”

Mead said the Warren County Planning Board gives Chestertown $25 for each hour or each person who attends TLBA meetings.

She said Chestertown was awarded $37,500 to go toward town projects between April 2012 to December 2016.

Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett said the town does not receive a cash payment form Warren County.

“We do not get the money - it’s a paper transaction,” he said. “We get credit that can be used for in-kind matches for specific grants.”

Leggett said the credit is part of the Warren County First Wilderness Corridor Heritage Program. He said the North Creek Business Alliance in Johnsburg gets the same type of credit.

“When volunteers participate in events that are within Wilderness Heritage Corridor, for each hour a person participates it is worth $25,” Leggett said.

The business alliances keep track of who attends the meetings and it corresponds to an in-kind service match from state grants.

For example, if the Town of Chester received a $40,000 grant through the First Wilderness Heritage Corridor, and it required a 40 percent match form the town, Chestertown would put in $16,000 of value for that money. The 40 percent, in this case, could be made up by peoples’ participation in TLBA.

OTHER TLBA BUSINESS

Also at the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance general board meeting on Dec. 1, the board highlighted the annual Taste of the Tri-Lakes & Rotary Memory Tree Lighting on Nov. 28, which Mead said was a great success.

OP Fredericks, Panther Mountain Pub, Jimbo’s at the Point, and the Crossroads gave back their portion of the ticket sales to the TLBA. Taste of the Tri-Lakes is one of the only fund raisers the TLBA has during the year.