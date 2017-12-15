Meeting head-count pays off for Tri-Lakes Association

CHESTERTOWN | The Town of Chester has benefitted from awards paid by the Warren County Planning Board for attendance at the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance.
Cindy Mead, secretary for the TLBA, said the organization collects signatures from anyone attending its weekly meetings and turns over the signatures to Warren County.
“We take the signatures and turn them in every couple of years, and the money goes to the town,” Mead said. “That is why it’s good collect signatures when we have a meeting.”
Mead said the Warren County Planning Board gives Chestertown $25 for each hour or each person who attends TLBA meetings.
She said Chestertown was awarded $37,500 to go toward town projects between April 2012 to December 2016.
Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett said the town does not receive a cash payment form Warren County.
“We do not get the money - it’s a paper transaction,” he said. “We get credit that can be used for in-kind matches for specific grants.”
Leggett said the credit is part of the Warren County First Wilderness Corridor Heritage Program. He said the North Creek Business Alliance in Johnsburg gets the same type of credit.
“When volunteers participate in events that are within Wilderness Heritage Corridor, for each hour a person participates it is worth $25,” Leggett said.
The business alliances keep track of who attends the meetings and it corresponds to an in-kind service match from state grants.
For example, if the Town of Chester received a $40,000 grant through the First Wilderness Heritage Corridor, and it required a 40 percent match form the town, Chestertown would put in $16,000 of value for that money. The 40 percent, in this case, could be made up by peoples’ participation in TLBA.
OTHER TLBA BUSINESS
Also at the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance general board meeting on Dec. 1, the board highlighted the annual Taste of the Tri-Lakes & Rotary Memory Tree Lighting on Nov. 28, which Mead said was a great success.
OP Fredericks, Panther Mountain Pub, Jimbo’s at the Point, and the Crossroads gave back their portion of the ticket sales to the TLBA. Taste of the Tri-Lakes is one of the only fund raisers the TLBA has during the year.
Mead reported that the Trades and Employment Opportunity Fair sponsored by the Chestertown Rotary Club and held at the North Warren Central School included six local trade unions offering free apprenticeships for graduating seniors and any others in the community looking for a job.
Starting salaries on many of these positions is over $50,000 a year with benefit packages, but only three students showed up for the presentation.
According to Mead, more trades fairs will be held in the future.
Mean said the Town of Horicon no longer allows banners advertising events on the bridge on Mill Pond because it interferes with the flower boxes. Signage is very limited in the town, and will be discussed at the next Horicon Town Board meeting on Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.
In North Warren Chamber of Commerce news, Mead referred to a healthcare presentation by the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber members are included in the insurance plans they presented. Any chamber member needing assistance in choosing a health insurance plan should contact Debra Eves at the chamber for information.
New town banners for the light poles will be offered soon. The chamber will send out an email when all the details are available.
The next meeting of the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance is Friday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m. at Panther Mountain Inn.