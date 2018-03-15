Melting ice will determine winner

× Expand Photo provided This concrete “V” will fall into Roe Pond as ice melts and someone will win $500.

MORIAH | The Moriah Booster Club‘s first-ever Viking Ice Breaker fundraiser is basically a wait to see when a heavy object falls though ice.

The Booster Club placed a large concrete “V” on Roe Pond in Witherbee with the help of local contractor Adirondack Concrete.

The idea of the fundraiser is to guess when the “V” will fall into the meting ice on the pond as temperatures moderate. The closest guess wins $500.

The “V” is monitored by web camera to ensure the exact time and date are recorded.

“The ‘V’ on Roe Pond is still there,” Booster Club member Jody Olcott said. “Tickets are due by Friday (March 9), so hopefully we will get a lot back and get some great guesses.”

“The Booster Club members sold tickets for $5 each to individuals “interested in wagering a guess on the time and date the ‘V’ will drop into Roe Pond when the ice melts,” Booster Club President Tammy Malbon said.

She said that the Booster Club has been actively considering different fundraising ideas and they thought utilizing the frozen local pond for the fundraising was creative.

“Supervisor (Thomas) Scozzafava and the Town of Moriah were very receptive to using Roe Pond and we are grateful,” she said. “We have seen other communities raise significant funds for projects through similar ideas.”

Malbon said the Moriah Booster Club has been very active in supporting all the Moriah Central School athletic programs over the past several years.

“As with any small rural school, the Booster Club has been working hard to ensure our athletes have the equipment and gear needed to compete,” she said.

“The Booster Club has raised funds in the past to purchase everything from extra football helmets, swim uniforms and basketball and baseball uniforms.