Memorial Day events planned

× Expand The Schroon Lake American Legion Post 982 and VFW Post 362 will hold their annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29 at the Memorial Wall on Dock Street at 10 a.m. Another ceremony will take place in North Hudson at 11 a.m.

TICONDEROGA — Communities across the region will commemorate Memorial Day on May 29. The following is a rundown of local observances.

CROWN POINT

Crown Point’s 149th Memorial Day Celebration will begin on Saturday, May 27 with the first-annual 10k and 5k run and 1m walk from Ironville to the Town Park.

Registration is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Town Park. The race will begin at 9 a.m. Participants will take a shuttle to starting location. Pre-registration suggested, call 518-597-9297.

An ecumenical church service is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m, at the park bandstand. The park opens at noon with rides and vendors, with live music from 2 to 9 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

A Solemn Cemetery Tour is scheduled for May 29 from 9 a.m. to noon, The park opens at 1 p.m. with rides and vendors; a parade at 2 p.m. and live music from 4 to 6 p.m.

HAGUE

The annual Memorial Weekend Celebration will be held Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hague Town Beach Park. The full day starts with vendors in the park, and will be followed by a parade at 2 p.m. There will be a memorial service for veterans following the parade and chicken barbecue at the Hague Volunteer Fire Department from 3 to 4 p.m.

PUTNAM

Memorial Day services in the Town of Putnam are Saturday, May 28.

The solemn procession will begin at the South Cemetery at 9 a.m. before moving to White Church and Meadow Knoll cemeteries. The procession will finish at the downtown Memorial Monument.

TICONDEROGA

The Fort Ticonderoga Memorial Day observance will be held Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. The patriotic ceremony is designed to remember the sacrifices of American soldiers.