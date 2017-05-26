Memorial Day festivities set throughout the county

WARREN COUNTY — Across Warren County this weekend, local citizens and visitors will be gathering along sidewalks to witness the pageantry and patriotism of Memorial Day parades — then attending accompanying ceremonies that honor U.S. soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Most of these parades and services are to be held Monday May 29 except for the ceremonies to be held in Lake George on Saturday May 27.

In Warrensburg, the annual Memorial Day parade, which includes Thurman citizens, forms at 8:30 a.m. Monday May 29 adjacent to the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co. firehouse on Elm St.

The procession begins at 9 a.m.. Local veterans organizations will be participating with their color guards. The parade will also feature contingents of fire companies and emergency agencies from local communities. The parade will proceed up Elm and Hudson streets to the Warrensburg Cemetery where memorial services are to be held honoring those who sacrificed their lives in various wars and conflicts.

The Warrensburg High School Band will be marching in the procession and performing during the service.

Preceding the parade, special ceremonies will be held at 7:30 a.m. in Warrensburg’s riverside Veterans Park, honoring all U.S. service personnel lost at sea whether members of the U.S. Navy or Marines. This annual service, established three years ago, is growing in popularity each year, Pierce said.

Memorial Day ceremonies for the North Warren communities of Chestertown, Brant Lake, Pottersville and Adirondack will be held this year in Brant Lake— also on Monday May 29. The procession — which includes local scouts, emergency responders, various community groups and color guards from local veterans organizations — forms at 9:30 a.m. on Horicon Ave.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and proceeds around the Mil Pond and ends at the Horicon Town Hall, where memorial ceremonies will be held. North Warren students of all ages are to perform various patriotic songs. The North Warren High School Marching Band will be performing selections in the event. The youngsters of Creative Opportunities Preschool will be participating.

The annual Memorial Day parade in Lake George forms in the Beach Road municipal parking lot at 11 a.m. Saturday May 27 and steps off at 11:30 a.m. The parade, which features local firefighters and emergency personnel and community groups plus local veterans, proceeds up Canada St. to Shepard Park, where a ceremony is conducted. The event features selections performed by the Lake George High School Band and likely a pipe and drum corps.

In Bolton Landing, Memorial Day Parade is held on Monday May 29. It begins at 10 a.m. in Rogers Memorial Park and proceeds north through town to Veterans Park.

On both Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28, the semi-annual Bolton Landing Emergency Squad Arts & Crafts Festival is to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Cross St. Parking lot. As many as 40 vendors — with juried, quality crafts and artwork — are to be participating.

