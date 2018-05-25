Memorial Day festivities set

× Expand File image Memorial Day Memorial Day parades and services honoring U.S. service members who sacrificed their lives for the nation are to be held this weekend in Warren County.

WARRENSBURG | National pride and patriotism will take center stage across northern Warren County this weekend, as local citizens and area visitors unite to celebrate Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies.

Most of these parades and services ceremonies honoring U.S. soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation are to be held Monday May 29 except for Lake George, where they are set for Saturday May 27.

Also, Bolton Landing will be hosting its popular arts and crafts festival on Saturday and Sunday.

In Warrensburg, the annual Memorial Day parade, with Thurman citizens participating, forms at 8:30 a.m. Monday May 28 adjacent to the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co. firehouse on Elm St. The procession begins at 9 a.m.. Local veterans organizations, plus area fire companies, emergency agencies and the Warrensburg will be participating. The parade will proceed up Elm and Hudson streets to the Warrensburg Cemetery for the memorial services.

Preceding the parade, special ceremonies will be held at 7:30 a.m. in Warrensburg’s riverside Veterans Park, honoring all U.S. service personnel, primarily members of the U.S. Navy or Marines, lost at sea.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be held inside the Warrensburg firehouse on Elm Street.

Memorial Day ceremonies for the North Warren communities of Chestertown, Brant Lake, Pottersville and Adirondack will be held this year in Brant Lake— also on Monday May 28. The parade — which includes local scouts, emergency responders, community groups and local veterans organizations — forms at 9:30 a.m. on Horicon Ave.

The procession starts at 10 a.m. and proceeds around the Mil Pond and ends at the Horicon Town Hall, where memorial ceremonies will be held. North Warren students of all ages are to perform various patriotic songs. The North Warren High School Marching Band will be performing selections in the event. The youngsters of Creative Opportunities Preschool will be participating.

The annual Memorial Day parade in Lake George forms in the Beach Road municipal parking lot at 11 a.m. Saturday May 26 and steps off at 11:30 a.m. on West Brook Road The parade, proceeds up Canada St. to Shepard Park, where a ceremony is conducted. The event features selections performed by the Lake George High School Band.