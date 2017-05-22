Memorial Day festivities slated

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown American Legion Post is currently in the process of organizing Memorial Day events to take place in Elizabethtown and at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery near Wadhams. 

At 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29, a contingent of Legionnaires will conduct a brief service at the Veterans cemetery. Afterward, they will return to Elizabethtown to take part in a parade — set to start at 10 a.m.

The parade participants will line up on Hand Avenue with lead units forming up between the Stone Church and the museum — the parade will end by the Cobble Hill Golf Course.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the American Legion will conduct a Memorial Day service in Windsor Park, across from Top’s Friendly Markets.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines