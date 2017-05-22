Memorial Day festivities slated

× Expand File photo A trumpeter plays Taps during a previous Elizabethtown Memorial Day ceremony.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown American Legion Post is currently in the process of organizing Memorial Day events to take place in Elizabethtown and at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery near Wadhams.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29, a contingent of Legionnaires will conduct a brief service at the Veterans cemetery. Afterward, they will return to Elizabethtown to take part in a parade — set to start at 10 a.m.

The parade participants will line up on Hand Avenue with lead units forming up between the Stone Church and the museum — the parade will end by the Cobble Hill Golf Course.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the American Legion will conduct a Memorial Day service in Windsor Park, across from Top’s Friendly Markets.